Ethanol price drops for the first time since July, but does not become an attractive option

The average price of a liter of ethanol presented the first retreat in Brazil since the last week of July. According to the Price Survey System of the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (SLP/ANP), the product is available for a price of R$ 5,395. A devaluation of 0.35% compared to the level registered in the previous consultation.

The lowest Brazilian price was found at a service station in Pindamonhangaba, in the interior of São Paulo: R$ 4.399, but the lowest state average was found in Paraíba: R$ 5.046.

At the other end, Rio Grande do Sul recorded the highest average: R$7,050. The value is even above the national average for a liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6.74. The state also registered the highest price for fuel at a service station in Bagé: R$7,899.

Although it has shown a slight drop in the average price, ethanol is still not competitively priced, to the point that drivers who have a flex-fuel vehicle opt for biofuel, to the detriment of gasoline. This happens because the advantage occurs when ethanol presents a price equivalent to, at most, 70% of the value charged for the petroleum product.

This parity is still distant across the country. The state where it is closest is Goiás, with 75.7%. Among the most populous, it reaches 81.3% in São Paulo, the main producing state, São Paulo, 78.6% in Minas Gerais and 87.6% in Rio de Janeiro. In the Federal District, the option is even more disadvantageous: 88.1%. But the worst scenario is in Rio Grande do Sul, where a liter of biofuel costs 99.4% of the amount paid for gasoline.

The price of ethanol was on the rise due to the shortage of sugarcane, caused by the drought, which boosted the price of derivatives. The rise in the matter was also felt by those who use regular gasoline, because it contains 27% of anhydrous ethanol in its composition, as required by law.

