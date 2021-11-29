Ex-One Direction, Liam Payne surprises when he sings at a 15th birthday party in Goiânia

Videos of the event, which also had concerts by Zeeba and Felipe Araújo, went viral on social media

The singer Liam Payne, who became internationally known when he joined the boy band One Direction, came to Brazil to perform at a 15-year party that took place in Goiânia last Saturday, 27. The event videos, which also featured presentations by Zeeba and Felipe Araújo, dominated the social networks this Sunday, 28. The owner of the coveted party is Amanda Callegari who, according to Who, is the daughter of entrepreneurs Marcelo Rocha da Silva and Giselle Callegari.

“I will never judge this Liam Payne thing at a birthday party in Brazil, if I were rich I would also spend my money on the artists’ fees I like”, commented one person. “Guys, this Liam Payne thing at the girl’s 15th birthday party left me thinking for a long time about how good it must be to have money, can’t you imagine being able to buy the company of your favorite celebrity at your birthday party”, wrote another. “New goal unlocked: be rich to have Liam Payne sing on my birthday!!!” he added one more. See the repercussion:

