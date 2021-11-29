EXCLUSIVE: farm owner investigated by more than a thousand abandoned buffaloes says that there was ‘never lack of water or food’ | Fantastic

Civil and Environmental Police are conducting investigations at the Brotas farm, in the interior of São Paulo, where more than a thousand buffaloes were found in an abandoned situation, to identify whether there was an attempt to hide evidence of mistreatment of the animals. Agents are mapping the ditches used to bury the animals with the suspicion that some buffaloes were buried alive. O Fantastic spent a week at the site, following the work of the authorities. See the details of the operation in the article above.

The report had access to the details of the investigation. An official tells the police:

“In about three months now, buffaloes have been dying for lack of food and water. About 100 animals were buried.”

What the police are also investigating is whether there was a lack of planning for the drought period, and whether the owner of the farm reduced the grazing space for animals to prioritize soy planting.

On Wednesday, Fantástico tried to interview Luiz Augusto Pinheiro de Souza, who is being investigated. Read Luiz’s conversation with reporter Maurício Ferraz.

News reporter: Mr. Luiz, if you say you’re recording with me… don’t you think you should give satisfaction to what’s going on here?

News reporter: But in what way do you want to give it?

Luiz: I am being coerced. I’ve been coerced and wronged since the beginning.

News reporter: When you see these animals like that, you don’t stay…

Luiz: Which “like this”? You are not a veterinarian to say that my animals are “that way”.

News reporter: But the cattle are dying.

Luiz: What dying? Less than 10% of the cattle die. You are traveling.

News reporter: Do you think it’s normal to die of hunger and thirst?

Luiz: What to die of hunger and thirst! Faz has been around for years, there’s never been a lack of water or food on this giant farm.

News reporter: And why are (the cattle) dying?

Luiz: Because it’s old cattle, it’s cattle that sometimes have a little problem, one detail or another. Not all the cattle are dying. What is this story you publish that a thousand cows are dying?

News reporter: But isn’t it better to sell than let it die?

Luiz: My friend, I don’t let you die. It creates and dies naturally at one time of the year. When he died, he died.

There is a scale used in veterinary medicine to determine the nutritional status of different animals based on a visual assessment. It is called the “Body Condition Score”. The scale goes from 1, for malnourished animals, to 5, for obese animals. In the case of Fazenda Água Sumida, a report made by the veterinarians involved in the rescue indicated that all buffaloes are between indices 1 and 2.

The report also showed that the buffaloes were so hungry that they even pulled bark from the trees to try to feed.

Intimidation of the mayor of Brotas

The owner of the farm was arrested for the ill-treatment, but paid bail and was released. Since then, it has disputed with the NGOs in court the protection of animals and accumulates fines that can reach R$ 10 million. After Fantástico’s attempt to listen to his version, Luiz Augusto sent the following audio to the mayor of Brotas, Leandro Correa (DEM):

“Hi, Leandro. Good afternoon, how are you? It’s Luiz Augusto. You may hate me, and I have reason to hate you. But there’s a second good at stake: the image of Brotas. It’s going out on Sunday at the Fantastic. You, as mayor, can get this NGO out of here very quickly. It’s destroying the city.”

Leandro said he felt intimidated.

The NGO that Luiz refers to are volunteer veterinarians who set up a field hospital on the farm, which is 250 km from São Paulo. For 20 days, they have been treating the hundreds of animals that were found to be malnourished. As the farm is dedicated to milk production, most are female. Some even got names.

Many animals were retrieved by the veterinary team, while others did not resist. A buffalo named ‘Carequinha’ by the volunteers is between 10 and 12 years old and, despite not being 100% recovered, she has already improved a lot since she started receiving care. She continues to gain weight and reciprocates the affection she receives.

Listen to Fantástico’s podcasts:

the podcast This is fantastic is available on G1, Globoplay, Deezer, spotify, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts and Amazon Music bringing great reports, investigations and fascinating stories in podcast with the journalism seal of Fantástico: depth, context and information. Follow, like or subscribe to the This is fantastic on your favorite podcast player. Every Sunday there’s a new episode.