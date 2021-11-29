Fans climb on the roof of the Botafogo bus and party with Chay and Rafael Navarro | firefight

The fans of Botafogo made the party with the arrival of the team at Nilton Santos. Some of the most excited fans got on the bus that was carrying the players, opened the hatch in the roof and were joined by Chay and Rafael Navarro at the party on top of the bus. The fans rocked the final part of the journey towards the stadium with shouts of “É champion”, in addition to the traditional bark they sing in the stands. See details in the video above and in the photos below.
After the initial excitement, military police appeared to disperse the fans. The PM used stun bombs and pepper gas to make the team enter the stadium a little more calmly.
Even with the dispersion made by the police, still some fans who were on the roof of the bus managed to enter the stadium that way. However, they were soon led by the PM to leave the interior.
