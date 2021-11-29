Fans put on a show at a cup party, and Botafogo becomes key for 2022 still on the Nilton Santos lawn | firefight

What will Botafogo fight for in 2021? In many moments throughout the season, no answer to this question was in line with what happened last Sunday, when the team ended Serie B with the cup in hand. On the afternoon of a party at Nilton Santos, the 2-2 tie with Guarani stayed in the background.

The afternoon of November 28 started in an unusual way. The title party with more than 30,000 people was expected, but the most striking image was not that of Nilton Santos crowded for the first time in two years of pandemic. Two of the main characters of the champion campaign arrived at the stadium in the fans’ arms. Literally. When the bus arrived, some Alvinegros climbed onto the roof, opened the lid and joined Chay and Rafael Navarro.

Botafogo’s 2021 was not free from errors, which was the reason for the pertinent distrust of the fans at the beginning of the season, but the successes of a board that opted for professionalization prevailed. Good choices include hiring professionals specialized in management and in assembling a cast that understood the opportunity at hand. But, above all, the merit is in bringing the fans closer.

If he couldn’t be at the stadium since the beginning of the season, the Alvinegro fan was present in the final stretch of the competition, respecting the limitations, and gave the champions the chance to play with the heat of the fans. Before that, the alvinegros charged when necessary and filled the virtual universe with the subject Botafogo. So much so that the club increased engagement on social media and explored everything the fans created and went viral throughout 2021.

It is up to Botafogo to strengthen this bond. Mobilize fans so that they start 2022 alongside the club, because this is one of the sources of income, whether with the fan partner program, box office or even with other projects that depend on the support of the stands.

At the title party, the characters that marked the season did not lose their grip. Despite the difficulties imposed by the opponent and the friendly atmosphere at Niltão, the afternoon had space for Navarro to score another goal, his 15th in Serie B, for Chay not to hide and be hunted on the field and for Joel Carli to command the defense. No less important, Marco Antonio helped set the pace of the attack and put Botafogo back in the game. At the edge of the field, Enderson Moreira received an ovation.

The charisma of this team is another point that brought the fans back. Without big names and financial “crazy”, the Botafoguense was represented by the player with Alvinegro heart Rafael and found himself in Chay and Rafael Navarro. It turned on.

The tie confirmed an almost impeccable journey. Botafogo ends Serie B without knowing what it’s like to lose for 10 rounds, with the best campaign of the returno, as best homemaker and five points ahead of the second place. It opened up more than 20 points for the great Vasco and Cruzeiro, considered the main rivals before the competition. It was beautiful, but it’s time to look ahead.

What does Botafogo want for 2022?

This is the question that Botafogo and fans need to ask themselves from now on. After being champion of the most difficult Serie B of all time, Botafogo can no longer run the risk of re-disputing a Second Division. It will take patience. The team restarts the reformulation process and the club follows the administrative restructuring.

The 2022 season started even before 2021 ended. When access was defined two weeks ago, internal movements were intensified. But there is still a long way to go. Last Sunday night, right there on the lawn of Nilton Santos, while the cast celebrated the title with the fans, the board worked.

With the presence of representatives of players at the stadium, football director Eduardo Freeland took the opportunity to reaffirm his interests and strengthen contacts. The work cannot stop. As of this Monday, the football department is firmly committed to the 2022 project. The first major act is to agree on the continuity of Enderson Moreira, who will participate in the planning.

as the ge already advanced, Botafogo’s intention is to keep the base of the Series B champion cast., but the club is facing some difficulties. Among the names that stood out during the season, some are not guaranteed to stay, such as Barreto, Luis Oyama, Marco Antonio and Rafael Navarro.

In addition to the work to keep these athletes, the club will still have to mine the market in search of punctual signings, which fit into the financial reality and with a Serie A profile. Depending on the renewals, Botafogo is thinking of hiring up to ten reinforcements. In other words, the board will have to be very creative. The end of the championship indicates a vacation for the cast, but intense work for the directors.

So, what will Botafogo fight for in 2022?

