Fans say actor has confirmed Resident Evil 4 Remake in broadcast • Eurogamer.pt

According to reports from several fans, actor DC Douglas shared artwork from Resident Evil 4 remake and confirmed that the game is being developed by Capcom, something that has been unofficially commented on by several sources.

Douglas, actor who lends voice to Albert Wesker in the Resident Evil series, allegedly shared artwork that shows the character in Separate Ways mode from Resident Evil 4 remake, a portion of the game that hasn’t even been announced.

There is no way to confirm the veracity of the image, allegedly shared by Douglas, but after starting to circulate on social networks, the actor deleted his Twitter account, especially after accusations that he uses his actor status in exchange for sexual favors.

Capcom has yet to publicly react to this, but in the images currently circulating, Douglas himself admits that sharing the image could get him in trouble, but there are other images of fan conversations that could get him into even more trouble.

So not only did dc douglas break NDA on live stream by admitting to being wesker in the Separate Ways portion of the new #re4remake , but he also felt out concept art given to him by @CapcomUSA_ @dev1_official #REBHFun #wesker #Resident Evil pic.twitter.com/BlE6orf3tK — Helping Spread Awareness (@BewareCreepyVAs) November 27, 2021