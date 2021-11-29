Farewell to Goal and Uno after 4 decades ends the cycle of ‘popular cars’ – Economy

After four decades in the market, two of the best-selling cars in the country, responsible for introducing new technologies and with legions of fans, will no longer be produced. the icons Fiat One and Volkswagen Gol are the last remnants of the so-called popular car era, which accounted for 70% of sales in the country.

Currently classified as “entrance cars”, which are the cheapest of each brand, they are no longer as attractive in terms of prices and are technologically outdated. Therefore, they are unable to receive security improvements and energy efficiency.

Next year, the legislation establishes lower rates of emission of pollutants for all new cars produced in the country. In 2024, all will have to leave the factory with electronic stability control (ESP). The system acts on the brakes and prevents the driver from losing directional control in curves or trajectory deviations, ensuring greater safety.

Similar reason led to Volkswagen to retire the Kombi in 2013, aged 56, when it was still the best-selling van in Brazil. the compact Goal, now 41 years old, although it is still the brand’s best-selling car (practically tied with the SUV T-Cross), it no longer has the same representation that it had in the 27 years it was market leader, from 1987 to 2014. Its retirement is expected by the end of 2022.

O one maybe it will come out later this year, although the fiat do not confirm. The model that took the brand to the status it has today sold 19,300 units this year, while the brand’s leader, the Argo, sold 73,800.

Generation

“Gol marked a time and was the dream of many people’s consumption, especially the sports versions”, he says Fernando Almeidaa, 52 years old, employee of an electric cable company in Curitiba (PR). At 18, when he was an office boy, the Gol GT, launched in 1984, was his greatest fascination, and then the GTI, the first car made in the country to have electronic injection, in 1988.

With no money to buy what was then a luxury car, Almeida only realized his dream in 2004 when, already financially stabilized, he started to buy old sports versions of the first generation Gol and now has a collection of 25 copies, in addition to other models such as Passat, Saveiro and Opal.

In the period when the first generation of Gol was launched, there were few brands in the country; today there is much more “and the models are very similar, which reduces the allure it had at that time”, says Almeida, who has already given his children aged 7 and 11 with two of his classics for when they can drive.

Gol was designed and developed in Brazil. It is the most produced car by Volkswagen in the region, with 8.6 million units. It had different configurations, from the first “square” version, from 1980, to the current “bolinha” Gol, which over the years went through several modifications.

It was also the first to have flex engine, in 2003. From January to October this year, 51,000 units of the Gol were sold – 67% went to fleet owners.

According to the president of Volkswagen Latin America, Pablo Di Si, the replacement for the Gol as an entry-level car will hit the market in 2023, the Polo Track, a more stripped-down version of the Polo. The cheapest Gol currently costs R$ 67.8 thousand, and the Polo Track will cost more than R$ 70 thousand.

Di Si admits that Volkswagen’s challenge is how to position the brand’s image in front of people used to looking for a popular car. “We will have to learn to deal with this and communicate clearly that changes are necessary and positive, as they guarantee more security to consumers.”

end of popular

In 37 years, the Uno had only one big change in design, in 2010. Until now, it is also Fiat’s best seller and had 4.3 million units produced, most of the Mille version, 1990, the first with a 1.0 engine. Of the 19,300 units sold this year, 97% were for fleet owners. Its replacement has been on the market for some time – the Mobi, whose sales exceed 62 thousand units.

“Uno is responsible for the motorization of many Brazilians”, says Cássio Pagliarini, partner at Bright Consulting. For him, the two icons should be the last ones with great longevity, as the market will no longer have dinosaurs like Uno, Gol, Volkswagen Beetle and Kombi. The average length of stay in the market has been decreasing year after year.

With the retirement of Uno and Gol, there will only be two models left in the list of entry cars, the Mobi and the Renault Kwid, of more recent generations. What’s ahead in the segment are entry cars that are superior to what was previously available and, consequently, more expensive.

“You can’t imagine cars that simple anymore; today’s models have much more technology, some of which are regulatory in the areas of energy efficiency, consumption and safety”, says Luiz Carlos Moraes, president of amfavea (Assembly Association).

For reasons similar to what happens with Uno and Gol, plus the drop in sales, other prestige cars are saying goodbye to the market, such as the Honda Fit and civic, recently replaced by hatch and sedan versions of the new City.

In the output queue are voyage and Saveiro, which use the same platform as Gol; Siena and Doblò, from Fiat; and Joy from General Motor. Further ahead will be Renault’s Sandero and Logan.

As one of the strongest names in the Brazilian automobile industry, Pagliarini believes that Volkswagen can name another new model as Gol, perhaps a compact SUV. “Usually the brand only changes the name of the product when it changes its target audience.”

‘ball’

After 14 years of sales of the ‘square’ Gol, the G1, Volkswagen has given Gol a completely new face with the ‘polka-dot’ model. The last restyling, kept in the current version, took place in 2018 for the current generation (G8). As one of the strongest names in the industry, Gol could even name a new car for the brand, perhaps a compact SUV.

single

Launched in Brazil in 1984, a year after the start of production in Italy, Uno – or Uninho, as it is usually called – popularized in the country items such as air conditioning, four doors and turbo engine, previously available only in segment vehicles superiors. It was he who interrupted Gol’s 27-year reign in 2015. In 1990, Fiat created the Uno Mille, the first with a 1.0 engine, which gave rise to the ‘popular cars’, models with a lower IPI rate than those with an engine more potent. The Mille went out of line in 2013 with a farewell version called ‘Grazie Mille’, with a circulation of 2,000 units.

two generations

In its 37 years of life, Uno has only undergone a major design change, made in 2010. This second generation is maintained until today. The compact had four versions on sale, but now only has one, stressing that its end is near. For several years it was the cheapest car on the Brazilian market. Today it costs R$ 67 thousand. Like Mille, he will have a special farewell version.