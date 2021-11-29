Father Fábio de Mello undergoes arm surgery

Father Fábio de Melo undergoes surgery on his arm. Photo: Reproduction/Instagram @pefabiodemelo

This Sunday, November 28th, the Father Fabio de Melo underwent shoulder surgery. He himself reported the case on Instagram, in a long thank-you text, which began with the preparations for the procedure. With an already traditional good humor, the cleric talked about the moments before and after the operating room and even shared some clicks of the team in action.

Of course, as the good priest that he is, he still left a moving message for fans and followers of social media. Even with his arm lacerated, he still managed to teach everyone a lesson. “I have tendons that tear And one of them was lacerated. The one with the short head of the biceps. With it, other things are lacerated, bandages that are not corporeal. For physical lacerations, doctors. For emotional lacerations, friends. And when do we find the 2 in the same face?”, he recalled.

He recalled the beginning of the incident, when he suffered a partial muscle tear. It also summarized how the preparatory process for surgery began. For him, the support of a doctor who gave him not only physical support, but also emotional and humane support was essential.

“I lived with the partial laceration for 20 days, but it didn’t work anymore. In the last 10 years, I had the excellent guidance of my dear Paulo Muzy. With him, I learned about the injury, shared the anxieties, walked the paths from within. Suddenly, the “just known” started asking me: ‘and how are you feeling today?’ From the aching arm to the pain of anxiety, everything was shared. Daily prose has bonded the friendship. The acquaintance became my friend”, he recalled.

The priest also said that the moments of treatment were ‘a pilgrimage’, in his words. He also mentioned the fear and insecurity related to the surgical procedure.

“I was on a pilgrimage, he knew. The risk of a permanent rupture terrified me, but his attention, his affection for me, made me put my attention on the solution he proposed. It worked out. With Muzy, came Dr. José Carlos Garcia Junior, one of the greatest authorities on the subject, commander who coordinated the competences gathered. Asking, simple, master, but accessible, Zé Carlos gave me the most precious thing a doctor can give his patient: trust”, he reported.

Attentive, Father Fábio de Melo paid attention to the entire team that accompanied him throughout the process, from doctors to nurses and friends who accompanied him in every step of the last few weeks. He even described the role of each in this step.

“Today was the day. What was on the line has become whole again. I am filled with gratitude. To my friend Rodolfo Peres, who was responsible for introducing me to Muzy and professor Zé Carlos. To Dr. Claudia Cozer Kalil, for organizing my paths, Dr. Roberto Kalil, for protecting me as someone who protects a child, to Dr Benegas, for the first assessment, to Concierge Adilson, for taking me through the exams, to my brother Mario Maninho , who never left me alone, to Dr. Bia Aydar, specialist in care and love, and to Adriana Vilarinho, sister that life has given me, fraternal love that builds me up every day, teaching me that generosity is the virtue that most gives harmony to the face. I would also like to thank dear Luiz Gustavo Ribeiro Chaves, Jesely Mirrha, responsible for Zé’s heart, my brother Mathi Baffi, a boy who carries me on his lap, the receptionists, nurses, technicians, instrumentalists, responsible for cleaning up everything that has been messed with me. ”, listed.

Finally, with the same characteristic good humor, he even joked about the biceps tear. “Anyway, to all those who helped patch up the priest,” he concluded.

