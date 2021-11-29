Father Fábio de Melo has ruptured lacerations and undergoes surgery: ”It worked”

Through a text, Father Fábio de Melo reports that he underwent surgery after having ruptured lacerations

O Father Fabio de Melo (50) used social media this weekend, 28, to tell that he underwent an operation.

Through a statement, the writer related the experience of having the partial laceration ruptured and took the opportunity to talk about the care and affection of health professionals.

“I have tendons that tear And one of them was lacerated. The one on the short head of the biceps. Other things lacer with it, bandages that aren’t corporeal. For physical lacerations, doctors. For emotional lacerations, friends. And when we find it. the 2 on the same face? Well, it was like that with me. I lived with the partial laceration for 20 days, but it didn’t work anymore.”, he detailed.

Along with the text, the singer shared a photo where he appears with a sling on his arm and making a sign of affirmation to the camera stating that he is fine after the operation.

“From the aching arm to the pains of anxiety, everything was shared. Daily prose bonded the friendship. The acquaintance became my friend. I was on a pilgrimage, he knew. The risk of a permanent rupture terrified me, but his attention, his affection for me, made me put my attention on the solution he proposed. It worked.”, celebrated. “Anyway, to all who helped mend the priest.”, he joked when finishing the text.

