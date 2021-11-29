Father Fábio de Melo undergoes surgery and celebrates success: “Full of gratitude”

Father Fábio de Melo had to undergo surgery this Sunday (28th); understand why

This Sunday (28), the Father Fabio de Melo gave a scare to his followers when he told that he had undergone surgery.

On social networks, he shared clicks in the hospital already recovering after the procedure. In the caption, he wrote a text saying that he had the partial laceration ruptured and, therefore, he had to undergo the operation.

“I have tendons that tear and one of them was lacerated. The one on the short head of the biceps. Other things lacer with it, bandages that aren’t corporeal. For physical lacerations, doctors. For emotional lacerations, friends. And when we find it. the 2 on the same face? Well, that’s how it was with me. I lived with the partial laceration for 20 days, but it didn’t work anymore. In the last 10, I had the exquisite guidance of my dear Paulo Muzy. With him, I learned about the injury, shared the anxieties , I walked the paths from within. Suddenly, the ‘just known’ started to ask me: ‘and today, how are you feeling?'”, he stated.

Then he talked about helping a doctor who also became a friend.

“From the aching arm to the pains of anxiety, everything was shared. Daily prose bonded the friendship. The acquaintance became my friend. I was on a pilgrimage, he knew. The risk of a permanent rupture terrified me, but his attention, his affection for me, made me put my attention on the solution he proposed. It worked”, he said.

O Father Fabio de Melo also thanked for the success of the surgery.

“With Muzy, came Dr. José Carlos Garcia, one of the greatest authorities on the subject, commander who coordinated the competences gathered. I request, simple, master, but accessible, Zé Carlos gave me the most precious good that a doctor can give to your patient: trust. Today was the day. What was hanging by a thread has returned to being whole. I am filled with gratitude.” explained.

