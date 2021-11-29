Father Fábio de Melo undergoes surgery: ‘I was hanging by a thread’

Father Fábio de Melo had to undergo, last Sunday (28), a delicate surgery after tearing a tendon in his biceps, something that affected his emotional health, as he reveals. The religious singer gave details about the procedure through a long emotional account on Instagram.

“I have tendons that tear and one of them was lacerated. The one on the short head of the biceps. With it, other things are laced, bandages that are not corporeal,” said De Melo, in an Instagram post. The priest said that he lived with the partial laceration for 20 days, until he could no longer bear the discomfort in his arm, in addition to the emotional imbalance caused by the pain.

“From the arm that ached to the pain of anxiety, everything was shared”, said De Melo, about the kind relationship with the doctors before the surgery was performed. “I was on a pilgrimage. The risk of a definitive rupture terrified me, but your attention (from the doctor), his affection for me, made me put my attention on the solution he proposed to me”, he stated, in the same post.

Doctors perform surgery on Father Fábio de Melo Photo: Reproduction / Instagram

Famous friends of the priest, such as Angelica, Giovanna Antonelli and Nany People, wished the singer well in the publication’s comments. “Wow, Father… Your recovery will be quick and good with this wonderful team. Whatever you need, I’m here. I love you, my friend”, wrote Sabrina Sato. The presenter Astrid Fontenelle commented: “Doing mischief??!! Take care! Get better!!”.