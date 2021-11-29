Fernanda Nobre lives an open marriage, but says that if her husband gets pregnant, it would be a betrayal

posted on 11/28/2021 5:18 PM



(credit: Instagram Play)

In an interview with the newspaper Extra, Fernanda Nobre opened her heart and spoke more about the open relationship she has with her husband, director José Roberto Jardim. The two have been married for nine years and started to open the relationship about three years ago, but, according to the actress, getting another woman pregnant would exceed the established limits for the couple’s way of life.

On Valentine’s Day last year, in 2020, the actress told fans about the style of marriage and sparked reflection on trust, betrayal and love. According to the muse, this is the first time that both experience an open relationship and the decision has improved the couple’s intimacy. “We started to open up the relationship about three years ago, after we heard people around us talking about it, trying it out. We found it curious and interesting. At the same time, since 2015, I have been studying feminism. Incredibly, I became less possessive, much less jealous”, admitted Fernanda.

The proposal to open the marriage came from her, who began to study about feminism and realized that monogamy was no longer so attractive. “I got into this subject in an intense and passionate way. From the historical study of the evolution of women in humanity, I understood that monogamy was something built to control us”, she explained. “I took this knowledge to him, presented the proposal, but we built the concept together. First, philosophically; then in practice. It’s a political stance. It’s about not allowing hypocrisy for two, seeking honesty, real delivery, true partnership”, revealed the actress.

Betrayal

While it is okay to be with other people, there are clear rules about how the couple’s open relationship should follow. One of the factors that could undermine confidence in the marriage would be, according to Fernanda, the husband getting another woman pregnant. “There is no way not to shake. The first thing I would do is get satisfaction from the man. Because it’s his responsibility, he’s the one who has an agreement with me, not her. It would be a trip, ok? A hit in loyalty, in trust in the other”, he guaranteed.

“In my view, getting another woman pregnant is inconceivable. It is a serious breach of the loyalty pact with my companion. Every couple has their pact, including people who are monogamous. But the idea that people traditionally have of betrayal is often different from mine. The concept of fidelity is deeply rooted in morality. I prefer to talk about loyalty”, he told Extra.