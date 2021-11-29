Fernandinho scores and City beats West Ham in a game with lots of snow and -1 ºC – 11/28/2021

Manchester City and West Ham faced each other for the 13th round of the Premier League at City of Manchester stadium and, in a very busy game, the hosts won 2-1, one of the goals by Brazilian Fernandinho.

The temperature in the city fluctuated between -1 and 0 degrees according to the Met Office, the UK’s national weather service.

The triumph makes the team led by coach Pep Guardiola reach 29 points and touches the leader Chelsea, who has the same score but still plays against Manchester United in the round. Hammers are still in fourth place with 23 points.

City’s next game of the season will be against Aston Villa, away from home, also in the national tournament. The match will be on December 1st, the same day West Ham host Brighton.

The best: Mahrez

The striker had a good performance, especially in the first half. He was essential for City to create chances and had a goal disallowed and also hit the goalkeeper Fabianski’s post.

The worst: Antonio

A reference in West Ham’s attack, Antonio produced little in this weekend’s game. Delivery on the field was no problem, but it didn’t bother goalkeeper Ederson and when he had the chance, in the first stage, he didn’t take advantage.

snow everywhere

Snow was a very visible character in this Sunday’s duel, as it fell constantly during the match and dominated the stadium’s lawn, thus being an opponent of the players. Even so, the match was busy thanks to the technical quality of the two teams.

started hot

Both teams knew that the match was worth a lot (because of their close position in the table) and that’s why the match started intensely for both sides. With 15 minutes of play, both teams had created real chances for a goal, with Laporte and Walker on the home team’s side and Antonio on the London team’s side.

goal but disallowed

On minute 16, City opened the scoring, but the goal was disallowed. Mahrez received a good pass and landed a cross kick and puffed up Fabianski’s net. However, the assistant marked offside and the VAR in the sequence confirmed the irregular position of the attacker.

That one was worth!

The cancellation of Mahrez’s goal did not discourage the team led by Guardiola, who maintained the intensity and control of offensive actions. Persistence paid off as, on 32 minutes, Gündogan took advantage of the Algerian striker’s shot and sent it to the back of the goal, opening the scoring.

Almost from Jesus!

A few minutes after the goal, Manchester came very close to expanding, this time with Brazilian Gabriel Jesus. He kicked across and the ball didn’t enter because Johnson, West Ham’s defender, took it over the line. Soon another big chance with Mahrez, who hit Fabianski’s post.

Second time controlled

The second stage of the game was marked by City control, which increased their possession and virtually nullified any chance of reaction by West Ham, who spent more time scoring than attacking.

Goal with Brazilian touch

In the final stretch of the match, the hosts expanded with the Brazilian Fernandinho, who had just joined. The assistance was provided by compatriot Gabriel Jesus.

great goal in the last move

In the final stretch, West Ham slowed down with Lanzini, with a beautiful shot that goalkeeper Ederson couldn’t do to prevent. But it was too late and the triumph remained with the owners of the house.

DATASHEET

MANCHESTER CITY 2 X 1 WEST HAM

Competition: 13th round of the English Championship

Date: 11/28/2021

Hour: 11 am (from Brasilia)

Local: City of Manchester Stadium

Yellow cards: Laporte and João Cancelo (Manchester City)

Goals: Gündogan 32 minutes into the first half; Fernandinho at 44 minutes and Lanzini at 48 minutes into the second half

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Rúben Dias, Laporte and João Cancelo; Rodri, Gündogan and Bernardo Silva; Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus and Sterling (Fernandinho). Technician: Pep Guardiola

West Ham: Fabianski; Johnson, Dawson, Zouma and Cresswell (Coufal); Soucek, Rice, Fornals, Masuaku (Bowen) and Benrahma (Lanzini); Antonio. Coach: David Moyes