FIFA confirms World Cup date with Palmeiras; calendar will be tight – 11/29/2021

FIFA has confirmed the dates for the 2021 Club World Cup: February 3-12, 2022, in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Palmeiras, who beat Flamengo on Saturday (27) by 2-1 in the Libertadores final, will compete in the competition. This Monday (29).

It is noteworthy that the international federation has scheduled the tournament for the beginning of February, and not the end, for some reasons. For example: there will be a FIFA date for selections ending on February 1st, two days before the start of the World Cup.

Brazil plays on that day against Paraguay, in Belo Horizonte, and the goalkeeper from Palmeira Weverton is part of Tite’s squad. Palmeiras should only debut in the tournament on the 8th, with enough time for the goalkeeper to travel with the delegation.

During this period, the Cup of Nations of Africa will also be taking place, the continental tournament for teams from the CAF (African Football Confederation). The final is scheduled for February 6th, with the Worlds already underway. The African representative in the club competition will be Al-Ahly, from Egypt, who in the 2020 edition, played in February 2021, beat Palmeiras in the dispute for 3rd place.

Chelsea, European champions, will also have a tight schedule. Three days after the World Cup final, on the 15th, the English club will take to the field for the first leg of the Round of 16 of the Champions League.

In addition to the aforementioned clubs, Al-Jazira, representing the host country, Al-Hilal, from Saudi Arabia, Asian champion, Monterrey, from Mexico, winner of the Champions of Concacaf (Confederation of North America, Central and Caribbean) and Auckland City, from New Zealand, nominated by Oceania since for the second year the continental tournament was canceled because of the pandemic.

Covid-19, by the way, caused the tournament to be postponed again from December, the conventional date. Japan, the original host, withdrew from the organization for not having guarantees that it would place the public in the stadiums, which would generate losses. FIFA then ceded the competition to the United Arab Emirates, which, because of Formula 1 and the Arab Cup, could not organize the event in 2021.