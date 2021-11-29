Fifa draws keys to the Club World Cup, and Palmeiras and Chelsea meet possible rivals; see the paths

FIFA Club World Cup, which will feature Palmeiras and Chelsea, will be held in the UAE between February 3rd and 12th, 2022

This Monday, the FIFA drew the keys of the Club World Cup of 2021, which will be played between February 3 and 12, 2022, in Abu Dhabi, US United Arab Emirates.

As already defined, the competition will start with a 1st phase confrontation between Al-Jazeera, current champion of the Emirates, and Auckland City, which was the team chosen by the OFC (Confederation of Football of Oceania) to represent Oceania in the competition.

Afterwards, the following teams enter the competition, which will compete in the tournament from the 2nd phase onwards: Al-Hilal, from Saudi Arabia, Al-Ahly, from Egypt, and Monterrey, from Mexico.

Finally, the palm trees, champion of Libertadores Conmebol, it’s the Chelsea, winner of Champions League, start from the semifinals.

Verdão will catch anyone passing Al-Ahly x Monterrey, while the Blues face the winner of the duel between Al-Hilal and Al-Jazira x Auckland City.

The keys are assembled as follows:

1st PHASE

GAME 1

Al-Jazeera (UAE) x Auckland City (NZL)

2nd PHASE

GAME 2

Al-Ahly (EGI) X Monterrey (MEX)

GAME 3

Al-Hilal (SAU) X GAME 1 Winner

SEMIFINALS

GAME 4

Palmeiras (BRA) X GAME 2 Winner

GAME 5

Winner of GAME 3 vs Chelsea (ING)

FINAL

GAME 6

GAME 4 Winner X GAME 5 Winner