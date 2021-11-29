Financial market raises projections for inflation this year for the 34th week, to 10.15%

(AndreyPopov/Getty Images)

The financial market raised, for the 34th consecutive week, its projections for inflation this year, this time from 10.12% to 10.15%. This is shown in the Focus report, by the Central Bank, released this Monday morning (29).

Economists consulted by the monetary authority also raised their estimates for the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) in 2022, from 4.96% to 5.00%, in the 19th consecutive increase.

There was even worse expectations for the growth of the Brazilian economy this year, from an expansion of 4.80% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to 4.78%. For 2022, economists expect growth of 0.58% in activity, compared to 0.70% previously.

Amid strong inflationary pressure, the financial market projects an interest rate higher than estimated at the beginning of the year, when interest rates were at the historic low, of 2% per year. Focus points Selic of 9.25% at the end of this year, and 11.25%, in December 2022 – the same estimates of the previous survey.

The expectation is for a 1.5 percentage point increase in the Selic rate at the next meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), next week, in the seventh consecutive increase in the basic interest rate.

Finally, in the exchange rate, projections of the dollar traded at R$ 5.50 at the end of this year and at the same rate in December 2022 were maintained.

