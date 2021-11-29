Find out how André Gonçalves and Cynthia Benini’s daughter supports herself

At 18, Valentina Benini, daughter of André Gonçalves and Cynthia Benini, has its “breadwinner”. The young woman, who brought her father to justice, initially represented by her mother, because at the beginning of the process she was a minor and only recently took over, commented on her social networks about how she maintains herself.

Valentona works as a saleswoman at a natural products store in Florianópolis, Santa Catarina, where she lives. The young woman is a Marketing student at a private college, but has spent the last few years studying English in Canada.

The law firm representing the ex-wife of André Gonçalves and their daughter, in the process of paying child support, released a statement on the case last Friday, November 26th.

The note reinforces that the debt, currently in the amount of R$ 352,579.01, is the result of “years of default” and that the actor’s claim that he has been unemployed since 2016, when his contract with Globo ended, does not exempt the artist of responsibility.

“Formal unemployment, by itself, does not exempt the person responsible for paying child support,” says the statement. “The alleged unemployment only expresses part of the truth of the facts, since, … the body of evidence proved conclusive in the sense that the Appellant has been carrying out various works through contracts for certain work (…) as well as having an individual company in the branch of artistic productions…”, states the document signed by lawyer Stella Marys Silva Pereira de Carvalho.

HOUSE PRISON DECREASED

The Santa Catarina Court of Justice ruled last Monday, November 22, that André Gonçalves must wear an electronic ankle bracelet and serve under house arrest for 60 days.

The process began in 2017, in the district of São Paulo, with a debt of R$ 112,044.33. Married for six years to Danielle Winits, André – father also of Manuela, 23 years old, with the actress Teresa Seiblitz, and Pedro Arthur, 19, with Myrian Rivers, alleges from the beginning that because of unemployment, he cannot afford the full pension.

Second sylvio war, the actor’s lawyer, several times tried to negotiate and even offered his daughter an amount of R$ 14 thousand, an amount that would free him from prison. But according to sylvio war, Valentina would have given her father an ultimatum: “all or nothing”.

The lawyer also pointed out that the actor, even unemployed since 2016, has never failed to deposit an amount, however small, for his three children.

“He never failed to deposit some value. The three children’s pensions were deducted from the payroll. With unemployment, he does a job here, another there, but he doesn’t fail to deposit”, he assured sylvio war.

He even highlighted that Andrew he goes on with normal life, and he has not yet received the electronic anklet, which he will have to wear.

“He still hasn’t been notified and lives almost normal, because, in the middle of everything, he contracted the flu. He is waiting to be notified by the Santa Catarina Justice and receive the electronic equipment”, said the lawyer.

SEE THE COMPLETE COMMUNICATION OF THE DEFENSE OF VALENTINA

“Considering the secrecy that permeates the alimony lawsuits, legally representing and with the authorization of Valentina and the actress and journalist Cynthia Benini, I hereby come to public clarification on the judicial issues related to the arrest decree of the actor André Gonçalves:

1) First, it is important to clarify that the accumulated debt is the result of many years of default (total or partial) of the supporter’s duty to support his daughter. All court decisions are final and unappealable, with the alimony being guaranteed respect for the adversary system and full defense.

2) The allegation of unemployment brought to the media has already been the object of several judicial analyzes over the years, against which, equally, the alimony party was not successful in its appeals. Formal unemployment, by itself, does not exempt the person responsible for paying child support. In the case in question, the alleged unemployment only expresses part of the truth of the facts, since, “…the set of evidence proved conclusive in the sense that the Appellant has been carrying out various works through contracts for certain work (…) well as he has an individual company in the field of artistic productions…” (transcription of part of the understanding brought to the file by the Public Ministry)

3) In this way, and considering that the fed and her mother have respected all the court decisions rendered, any occurrences of personal attacks, threats, insults, slander, etc., expressions of internalized misogyny and the victim’s guilt, will be brought to the attention of the constituted authorities for the appropriate measures in the criminal and civil scope; and

4) The fed and her mother reserve, at this time, the right to privacy and due respect and will respond to any manifestation duly based on procedural limits, as they believe in Justice as a way to solve conflicts in a civilized and democratic society.

Stella Marys Silva Pereira de Carvalho – Partner at PA Pereira Advogados Associados office”

