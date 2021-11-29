Find out who signed One Direction star Liam Payne for 15th birthday party | celebrities

Reproduction/Instagram Liam Payne performs at a 15th birthday party in Goiânia

Singer and songwriter Liam Payne, from British boyband One Direction, was in Brazil last Saturday night (28th) to perform at a young Brazilian girl’s 15th birthday party. Parents of Amanda Callegari, administrators Marcelo Rocha da Silva and Giselle Callegari hosted a party that looked like a super event for their daughter, which also featured shows by Felipe Araújo, Zeeba and musician and DJ Bruno Martini.

Records of the ceremony were published on social media and are among the most talked about subjects on the internet. On Twitter, the question most asked by fans of the band One Direction is the following: after all, who are the Brazilians who hired the international star — and disbursed millions of reais — for a private party?

Marcelo Rocha da Silva and Giselle Callegari are partners and founders of the company Las do Brasil, headquartered in Aparecida de Goiânia, which carries out the wholesale drug trade. Both also manage the company Bio Scie, which specializes in the manufacture of pharmaceutical inputs and the import and distribution of laboratory products.

According to people close to him, Marcelo started his career as a salesman, later becoming a distributor until he structured his own business, which is currently expanding. The 40th birthday of Giselle Callegari, in March 2019, was also celebrated with pomp, in a party with the right to a concert by the duo César Menotti & Fabiano.

Singer had announced coming to Brazil

Last Friday (26), Liam Payne caused a small stir among his fans when he answered a message from a fan and said, unpretentiously, that he was traveling to Brazil. As the artist hadn’t announced any show here, netizens thought it was a joke — or that he would simply stop over on Brazilian soil heading to Argentina.

In his private presentation in Goiânia, on Saturday, Liam was received with euphoria by the teenage audience formed by friends and colleagues of Amanda Callegari. The artist began the presentation alongside the birthday girl.

He sang songs from his recent repertoire, including the hit “Sunshine”, as well as older One Direction hits. In the videos that went viral on the internet, guests do not wear protective masks against Covid.