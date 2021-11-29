First ‘image’ of omicron shows much more mutations than delta

posted on 11/28/2021 3:58 PM / updated on 11/28/2021 3:58 PM



(credit: Phil Magakoe / AFP)

The omicron variant of the coronavirus has many more mutations than the delta strain, according to a first “image” of the same, carried out and published by the Bambino Gesù hospital in Rome.

In this three-dimensional “image”, similar to a cartography, “we can clearly see that the omicron variant has many more mutations than the delta variant [que ainda apresenta um grande número de mutações], concentrated mainly in the region of the protein that interacts with human cells,” explained the team of researchers in a statement published this Sunday (28/11).

“This does not automatically mean that these mutations are more dangerous, it simply says that the virus has adapted once again to the human species, generating another variant,” the researchers said. “Other studies will tell us whether this adaptation is neutral, less or more dangerous.”

The research team from the renowned Bambino Gesù establishment focused on the search for mutations at the level “in the three-dimensional structure of the spike protein”, explained to AFP Claudia Alteri, professor of clinical microbiology at the University of Milan and researcher at the mentioned Roman hospital.

This protein, which is the “most closely studied” part of the virus, is “responsible for recognizing the human receptor and the entry of the virus into cells.” “It is at the spike that monoclonal antibodies act and, consequently, vaccines,” he pointed out.

The image was taken “from the analysis of sequences of this new variant provided to the scientific community” and coming mainly “from Botswana, South Africa and Hong Kong”.

“This image, which represents a little bit of the map of all the variants, describes omicron mutations, but does not define the role” they have, according to Claudia Alteri.

“From now on, it will be important to define, through laboratory experiments, whether the combination of these combinations can have an impact on the transmission or on the effectiveness of vaccines, for example”, he considered.