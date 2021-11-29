Flamengo announces the departure of coach Renato Gaúcho – 11/29/2021

Renato Gaúcho is no longer Flamengo’s coach. The coach did not resist the defeat in the Libertadores final, against Palmeiras, last Saturday, and his departure was defined today by Rubro-Negro. The club made the announcement on its official Twitter account.

Clube de Regatas do Flamengo informs that, after a conversation between the parties, coach Renato Gaúcho no longer commands the main team. #CRF — Flamengo (@Flemish) November 29, 2021

Assistant Maurício Souza will lead the team on an interim basis tomorrow, against Ceará, at Maracanã, and until the rest of the Brazilian Championship.

When the delegation arrived in Rio de Janeiro yesterday (28), the deputy of Football Marcos Braz had already indicated that a meeting today could define the next steps in the department.

The scenario was already of pressure even before the defeat by Palmeiras, but the atmosphere was even heavier with the setback at Centenário, in Montevideo, Uruguay. Renato Gaucho himself, after the match, spoke with the cast in a farewell tone, still in the dressing room.

The technician arrived in Gávea on July 10, to replace Rogério Ceni. The start was encouraging, with consecutive routs, but the performance dropped and the situation changed.

The elimination in the semifinals Copa do Brasil, with a defeat against Athletico-PR at home, was a hard blow. In the stands, the crowd shouted the name of ex-coach Jorge Jesus, backstage, Renato handed over the position, but the request was not accepted.

The red-black team enters the field tomorrow with a mathematical chance of winning the Brazilian Nationals, but the numbers are quite remote — 0.17%, according to the Federal University of Minas Gerais. Currently, the leader Atlético-MG has 78 points, against 67 for the team from Gávea.

Since the departure of Jorge Jesus, in July of last year, Flamengo has had three coaches: Domènec Torrent, Rogério Ceni and Renato Gaúcho.