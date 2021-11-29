Flamengo announces the departure of Renato Gaúcho | Flamengo

Renato Gaúcho is no longer Flamengo’s coach. The decision was taken by the board on Monday, after a conversation with the coach. The departure comes after the loss of the Libertadores title to Palmeiras, on Saturday, in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Mauricio Souza, ex-under-20 and who had been helping on Renato’s commission, will lead the team until the end of the Brazilian Championship.

– Clube de Regatas do Flamengo informs that, after a conversation between the parties, coach Renato Gaúcho no longer commands the main team – published the club on social networks.

Renato Gaúcho in Palmeiras x Flamengo

With a contract until the end of the year, Renato would no longer stay at the club in 2022, due to the choice of the board and the coach himself, and because there was no more atmosphere in front of the work and results. There remained the decision of the immediate rupture or the end of Brasileirão. Due to the logistics of returning on the same flight and mourning the defeat, the board of Flamengo avoided hitting the hammer in the Uruguayan capital.

Regardless of the outcome in the decision, the coach’s permanence for 2022 was already in check, whether because of the work that is not well evaluated internally, or because of everyday attitudes that irritate players. On Tuesday, the day of the tie against Grêmio, for example, Renato did not go to the club’s CT to train for the holders, which caused irritation.

Under the command of Renato Gaúcho, Flamengo was eliminated by Athletico-PR in the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil and lost the Libertadores title to Palmeiras. The coach leaves the team in the vice-leadership of the Brasileirão, with remote title chances.