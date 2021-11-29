Flamengo fan is shot in Montevideo | World

Flamengo fans were attacked with gunfire in Montevideo, Uruguay, after leaving a restaurant on Saturday night (27). According to a witness report to the g1, one of the passengers was shot.
According to the testimony, the victims were on their way to the bus to return to Porto Alegre, in Rio Grande do Sul, from where about 45 fans of the team left to watch the final game of Libertadores, by Flamengo against Palmeiras.
About 14 shots were fired at the caravan, of which 4 hit the victim’s left leg, who was taken to the British Hospital in Montevideo.
At the end of the departure, the passengers went to a pizzeria close to where the bus was parked, on Rua Santiago de Chile. About an hour later, when they finished eating and left the restaurant, the shooting started.
Report in a police report from one of the Flamengo fans about shots made in Montevideo — Photo: Personal archive
The witness, who did not want to identify himself out of fear, reports that does not believe that the attack came from fans of Palmeiras, as they were still celebrating the victory in the stadium.
She says that at first she thought the noise of the gunfire was actually fireworks and only later realized what it was really about.
In the testimony, recorded at the 2nd Section of the Montevideo Police, the witness claims that one of her colleagues entered the restaurant screaming “shot” and, after that, she realized that one of her colleagues was shot.
The case is being investigated by the police in the neighboring country.