Flamengo is interested in River’s Gallardo as a new coach, says journalist

After the defeat by Palmeiras, by 2-1, in the final of Libertadores da América, in Uruguay, last Saturday (27), it should culminate in the resignation of Renato Gaúcho in the next few days. And according to information from Argentine journalist Germán Garcia Grova, from ‘TyC Sports’, Rubro-Negro would already have a bombastic name as the main substitute: Marcelo Gallardo.

According to the journalist, ‘Muñeco’ would be the main object of desire of the Flamengo summit, which should inform Portaluppi’s departure later this week. Gallardo, by the way, has his future uncertain at River Plate, after seven seasons with the Buenos Aires club.

In an interview given after the Argentine title, won last week, the idol of River did not bank his permanence in the team and indicated the end of a long era in the Millionarios.

“It’s the first time in the seven years that I’ve been here at River that I feel my relationship is ending and I’m clear that I’m going to replan my future. These were years of great wear and tear and this club needs us all to be 100%,” said Gallardo.

The arrival of the former midfielder to Gávea, however, will not be easy, as ‘Muñeco’ would have received a great job offer from the Uruguayan team, which recently fired Óscar Tabárez.