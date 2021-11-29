Flamengo takes action with Andreas Pereira after half failing in the Libertadores final

Credit: Alexandre Vidal – Flamengo – Disclosure

Desolate. That’s how Flamengo’s midfielder Andreas Pereira stayed, after having delivered the ball at the feet of forward Deyverson in the Copa Libertadores final. According to information from the “ge” portal, the red-black team, through its football department, is concerned with providing psychological support to the Belgian.

Aiming that the move in question does not become a trauma in the player’s career, Flamengo is already working behind the scenes to get around the scenario. Hours after the bitter defeat in the decision of the continental tournament against Palmeiras, the player used social media to apologize to the fans of the Rio de Janeiro team, and said he had a “shriveled heart”, but showed confidence in the “come back”. promising to reconquer the Nation.

“Nation, I’m here with a heavy heart! Today I messed up! There was no lack of will, race… and it will never be lacking! Difficult moments show the character of our group that in these 3 months welcomed me into the family with so much affection! I apologize for today’s mistake! I promise, I will win you back”, stated the Flamengo midfielder.

An experienced player in Flamengo’s squad, defender David Luiz came to Andreas Pereira’s defense and minimized his partner’s failure, stating that the team did not lose the Libertadores title due to the bid involving the midfielder.

“Football has these things. He is a golden boy, a great player. He was playing a game, he played a fantastic game, in which, in one move, everything goes down the drain. The only thing I said to him is that, as much as people analyze only this move, we didn’t lose the game because of it. Our vision has to be deeper and broader in this analysis, especially from a great player like Andreas. I’m sad for him because he’s a great friend, because he’s a great player, sad because he deserved more, sad because we deserved more”, said the Flamengo defender.

