Flamengo’s interest in Gallardo is highlighted in Argentina – Flamengo

Local press highlights Mengão’s polls to River Plate coach

With the defeat in the final of liberators, the passage of Renato Gaúcho at Flamengo gained an air of melancholy. With none of the three major titles this season, the coach’s resignation is just a matter of time. Thus, Mais Querido is already looking for a replacement, who may come from Argentina, as Marcelo Gallardo is on the red-black radar. Mengão’s interest was even highlighted in Argentine newspapers.

Jornal Olé, one of the most traditional in the Argentine scenario, published an article about the uncertainty of Gallardo’s return to the River. At the club since 2014, the coach seems to be looking for new air and has received polls from clubs and even the Uruguayan team. However, Mengão’s interest was highlighted: “And if something else was missing, in Brazil they already place him as the main candidate to replace Renato at Flamengo”.

On the TyC Sports portal, journalists were even more incisive in naming Gallardo as Flamengo’s main target. With a great possibility of leaving River Plate, the coach gave an interview in recent days and left the future open: “It’s the first time my contract ends (without renewing). I’ve given this club everything to this day. I think I deserve the chance to think. Now I will analyze, rethink. The club didn’t deserve my head elsewhere”.

Gallardo recently completed his curriculum at river plate. After winning almost every possible title, the coach added the Argentine Championship to his collection and, now, he seems to have closed the cycle at the Argentine club. A top idol and trained at the club, the commander helped rebuild the Millionaires after being relegated to the second division and, in the process, won 12 cups.