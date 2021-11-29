Flamengo’s latest in the ball market

Credit: Fan Assembly

BRAZ GIVES DEADLINE TO START REFORMULATION IN FLAMEGO

“There is no decision. Everyone is upset, tired. Calmly and calmly let’s start programming. We have a schedule to be made, and on Monday we start to decide on some points that we think we can correct so that the season ends. What I can say is that Renato has a contract with Flamengo until December 31st. Let’s calmly take the possible decisions“, said Marcos Braz.

FLAMEGO MAY HAVE CLEANING FOR 2022

Given the current scenario, the resignation of Renato Gaúcho has a chance of motivating a sudden change at Flamengo. This is because a “clean” can occur in the football department, medical department and permanent technical committee, with doctors, physiotherapists and physical trainers who can leave the club.

GALLARDO SHAKES FLAMENGO FANS WITH DECLARATION

Argentinian champion with River Plate, Marcelo Gallardo did not guarantee his permanence at the club at the end of his contract. In an interview with ESPN, the coach spoke in a farewell tone and admitted to rethinking the next steps in his career. The statement stirred fans of Flamengo, who dream of the professional for 2022 in place of Renato Gaúcho.

RAFINHA IS A TARGET OF THE FLAMENGO AGAIN

Flamengo would once again be eyeing the hiring of Rafinha Alcântara, PSG midfielder, to reinforce the team. The athlete was targeted in the middle of this year, but the parties did not agree. The athlete’s contract with the French runs until June 2023.

FLAMENGO WILL GIVE PSYCHOLOGICAL SUPPORT TO ANDREAS PEREIRA

Desolate. That’s how Flamengo’s midfielder Andreas Pereira stayed, after having delivered the ball at the feet of forward Deyverson in the Copa Libertadores final. According to information from the “ge” portal, the red-black team, through its football department, is concerned with providing psychological support to the Belgian.

FANS REQUEST TWO MAIN PLAYERS TO LEAVE

The defeat in the Libertadores final, in addition to criticism for Renato Gaúcho, resulted in heavy charges against Flamengo’s squad. In this context, Isla and Everton Ribeiro were at the center of negative ratings and even a departure of the two athletes, currently starting the team, was demanded by fans on social networks.

FANS WANT MARCOS BRAZ’S DISMISSAL

The Flamengo Football Council, formed by Luiz Eduardo Baptista, Bap, Marcos Braz, Dekko Roisman and others, was the target of the fans. Braz, the club’s vice president of football, was one of the most attacked on social media. The leader has been criticized for some time.

It even left for President Rodolfo Landim, who should be reelected for another three-year period in elections scheduled for December.

