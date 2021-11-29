follow the definition of the paths of Palmeiras and Chelsea in real time

This Monday (29th), FIFA will draw the switches for the Club World Cup, which will feature in the next edition with Palmeiras and Chelsea

With the definition of the classifieds, FIFA will draw this Monday (29) the paths to the next title of the Club World Cup. And this directly interests the palm trees, what last Saturday won Conmebol Libertadores and secured its place in the international competition for the second consecutive year.

The tournament will take place between February 3rd and 12th, in Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates.

Representative of Conmebol, Verdão will debut in the semifinals, as well as the Chelsea, who qualified by winning the UEFA Champions League.

Five other clubs will fight for the title: Monterrey, from Mexico, champion of the Concacaf Champions League; Al-Hilal, from Saudi Arabia, champion of the Asian Champions League; Al-Ahly, from Egypt, champion of the African Champions League; Al-Jazira, champion of the Emirates Championship (representing the host country) and Auckland City, from New Zealand (representative of Oceania).

Follow everything in real time below (updating may take a few seconds):