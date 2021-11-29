football news at the weekend

Credit: Reproduction

Did you go “off” over the weekend and miss any football details? No problem, it’s linked in the compilation with everything that shook the Breton sporting world this Saturday (27) and Sunday (28). In addition to the Libertadores final, there was a lot going on on Brazilian lawns and around the world.

Pochettino talks about Neymar’s injury in PSG game: “We’re worried”

Forward Neymar starred in a strong move this Sunday (28) in French football. In a ball dispute with a Saint-Étienne player, the Brazilian caught his ankle on the lawn and suffered a serious sprain. Soon after the ugly move, the PSG ace left the playing field crying, and was supported by teammates.

In the post-match interview, coach Pochettino was worried about the Brazilian striker’s condition, and revealed that the athlete will be submitted to exams on Monday (29).

Out of Palmeiras? Abel Ferreira is the target of a million dollar offer and the exit depends on a factor

After winning the two straight at Libertadores, coach Abel Ferreira vented about the physical and mental strain, and left an open future at Palmeiras. According to information from the “ge”, the Portuguese is already starting to receive new proposals on the market. The main interested party is Al-Nassr, from Saudi Arabia, which has already signaled with an offer of 20 million euros (R$ 127 million). Also according to the portal, the coach will talk to family members, who reside in his homeland, to decide what his future will be in Brazilian football.

About to leave? Felipe Melo talks about the future at Palmeiras and indicates the destination

In an interview with “ESPN” from Argentina, defensive midfielder Felipe Melo, from Palmeiras, stated that so far he has not been contacted by the board of directors alviverde for a contract renewal. Asked about the possibility of wearing Boca Juniors colors, the “Pitbull” said that despite speculation, nothing official arrived.

“They ask, but nobody called me. I have a contract until December 31st, we’ll see if anyone calls me. If no one calls me (Boca) and if Palmeiras doesn’t call me either… I’ll stay put at home”, emphasized Felipe Melo, stating in the sequence that there is a lot of “firewood to burn” in football.

Libertadores final begins with confusion between fans of Flamengo and Palmeiras outside the stadium; watch

An encounter between fans of Flamengo and Palmeiras took place outside the Centenário Stadium. In a video released by UOL Esporte, it is possible to see the two fans leading a riot in a restaurant near the entrance gate of Palestinian fans. Some red-black people were having lunch, when they ended up being expelled by alviverdes dressed in the shirt of the main organizer of the São Paulo club.

Gabriel Menino curses Arão after Palmeiras title in Libertadores: “2 to 0 in your c…”

Champions of Libertadores and hegemonic in South American football in the last two seasons, the Palmeiras players took the opportunity to nudge Flamengo after the emblematic conquest on Uruguayan soil. Still on the plane, back to São Paulo, the young Gabriel Menino needled the steering wheel Willian Arão, who, on the eve of the clash, said that the red-black team would win on the scoreboard 2-0.

Flamengo fans demand the departure of two holders after runner-up at Libertadores: “Closing the cycle”

The anger of Flamengo fans after the bitter debacle in the Copa Libertadores was intense on social networks. In several posts, rubro-negro internet users asked for the departure of two athletes from the current squad: Everton Ribeiro and Chilean Isla. Without sparing criticism, fans of the Gávea team demanded the vice president of football, Marcos Braz, to make a decision.

In addition to the duo, the name of Renato Gaúcho was also widely criticized and was requested by the fans.

Flamengo fans elect ideal coach to replace Renato Gaúcho: “Obligation to send proposal”

Demanding the resignation of Renato Gaúcho, Flamengo fans chanted requests for the club to seek the hiring of coach Marcelo Gallardo, multi-champion under the command of River Plate, and who last week won the unprecedented title that he lacked: the Argentine Championship. For the red-blacks, at least one offer must be presented to coach Hermano, who has a future that is increasingly far from Argentine football.

Journalist says he is surprised by Felipe Melo’s attitude on the eve of the Libertadores final with Palmeiras: “Strange”

At the last press conference before the Libertadores final, defensive midfielder Felipe Melo was asked if, in case of a victory, he would offer the title to president and friend Jair Bolsonaro. The “Pitbull”, however, dodged the questioning saying that it would not answer anything outside of football, something that surprised columnist Mauro Cezar Pereira, from UOL Esporte.

“It’s strange that an important character, a well-known, controversial player who plays for such an important club, again a Libertadores finalist, Palmeiras, wants to select the moment when he will talk about this subject. At one point, he pays homage to Bolsonaro, at another he prefers not to talk about him. Why is it?” asked the commentator.

