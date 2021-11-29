Fortaleza will require a vaccine passport from public agencies

The mayor of Fortaleza, José Sarto (PDT), announced this Sunday, 28, that he will send a Bill (PL) to the City Council to establish the mandatory nature of the vaccination passport for entry into offices and public buildings of the Municipality of Fortaleza.

According to the manager, the rules will be valid for servers, outsourced workers, employees, interns and citizens in general. THE exception it will occur in cases of access to essential services such as health, social assistance and education, which will have specific rules.

“The requirement for proof of vaccination against Covid-19 has given good results in Fortaleza, encouraging many people to seek out our health units to get the vaccine. I decided to extend this measure to municipal bodies”, informed the mayor on social networks.

The vaccine passport is already required in restaurants, bars and events in Ceará since the last November 15th, when a new state decree came into effect with rules determined by the administration of Governor Camilo Santana (PT).

Last Friday, 26, Camilo and the Secretary of Health of Ceará, Marcos Gadelha, highlighted that there was an increase in demand for vaccination against Covid-19 in the state after the requirement for the document.

The number of registrations for vaccination at Digital Health, the state registration platform for access to immunization, has increased by 53.43% since the beginning of passport collection in Ceará.

