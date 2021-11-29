Futures Ibovespa Rises Strongly and Recovers Part of Friday’s Losses; new Covid-19 variant remains on the radar

B3 Bovespa São Paulo Stock Exchange (Germano Lüders/InfoMoney)

SAO PAULO – The future Ibovespa is trying to recover after last Friday’s crash in the markets with the discovery of a new Covid-19 strain. Today (29), investors woke up with an appetite for risk in global markets, but await more definitive information about the Ômicron variant, which rekindled the alert about the pandemic and risks of new lockdowns. Restrictions on the entry of foreigners are being adopted in several countries, as the number of cases increases around the world.

Does the market reaction to the new Covid variant make sense or was it exaggerated?

Meanwhile, inflation forecasts in Brazil continue to deteriorate. Financial market economists once again raised their projections for the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) for 2021, revealed the Focus Report of the Central Bank. From 10.12% last week, the median expectation for this year’s inflation now stands at 10.15%. For 2022, the forecast rose from 4.96% to 5%.

In relation to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), projections were reduced from an expansion of 4.80% to 4.78% in 2021; for 2022, they were reduced from 0.70% to 0.58%. Estimates for the dollar were maintained at R$ 5.50 in 2021 and 2022. The projection for the basic interest rate (Selic) was maintained at 9.25% for 2021; and by 11.25% for 2022.

The week is full of indicators, with emphasis on the release of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the third semester on Thursday (2) and the payroll, the US labor market data, which will be released next Friday. Also scheduled for this week is the vote on the PEC of Precatório in the Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ) of the Senate.

This morning’s mood in global markets comes after claims that people who have contracted Omicron have mild symptoms and that existing Covid-19 vaccines are likely to be effective in preventing serious cases and hospitalizations caused by the newly identified strain. The immunizing manufacturers, however, are awaiting more definitive analysis results in two weeks’ time and this information will help determine whether Ômicron represents a temporary scare or whether it will have a greater impact on the global economic reopening.

Covid-19: what is known so far about the Ômicron variant

“At the very least, volatility will be higher in the next two weeks,” he told Bloomberg Peter Berezin, chief global strategist at BCA Research. Equity indices could fall further, but a fall above 10% would be a buying opportunity, he added.

For Goldman Sachs, no major portfolio changes are likely needed as long as existing vaccines remain effective and omicron is no more dangerous than other strains, the bank wrote in a statement.

The challenge is that omicron may not have been the only factor at play in the stock market crash, according to Peter Tchir, head of macro strategy at Academy Securities. Other variables include central banks less in favor of loose policy and the fact that stock prices looked too high by some indicators.

At 9:13 am (Brasilia time), the Ibovespa futures for December 2021 traded up 1.6%, at 104 thousand points.

The commercial dollar retreats 0.15% to R$5.587 on purchase and R$5.588 on sale; Dollar futures maturing in December 2021 trades down 0.35% to R$5.595.

In the futures interest market, the DI for January 2023 rises two basis points to 11.88%; DI for January 2025 rises four basis points to 11.73%; and the DI for January 2027 is up five basis points at 11.71%.

In New York, futures indices signal a sharp rise for the Stock Exchanges. Dow Jones futures rise 0.65%; the S&P 500 futures advances 0.83% and the Nasdaq futures trades up 0.96%.

Stock markets in Europe are also recovering. The Stoxx 600 index, which brings together companies from key sectors in 17 European countries, rose 1.02%.

After retreating more than 10% in last Friday’s trades, oil also outlines a strong recovery rising and recovering part of the losses. Brent barrel rises 4.51% to US$76 and WTI advances 4.92% to US$71.50. Ore prices also rebounded. In the business on the Chinese Dalian stock exchange, contracts advanced nearly 5%. Quotes were again driven by optimism with the replenishment of stocks by Chinese steelmakers.

The corporate news this Monday (29) brings the airline industry in the spotlight, with Latam Airlines presenting its bankruptcy plan in the US and denying the offer of the purchase offer by Azul.

Alliar’s controllers (AALR3) accepted the acquisition proposal made by MAM Asset Management, manager of businessman Nelson Tanure.

Furthermore, Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) and the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) would be signing an agreement on the sale of the Abreu e Lima refinery (RNEST), according to press information.

While Yduqs (YDUQ3) informed the payment of dividends in the amount of R$0.469 per share.

Check out the highlights:

can

Latam presented late Friday night its bankruptcy reorganization plan, which includes injecting US$8.19 billion (R$45.9 billion) into the group through a combination of new capital, convertible bonds and debt.

The proposal will be evaluated by the US Courts, where the recovery process is taking place, on January 27th. After that, the company will have an exclusivity period to negotiate the approval of the plan with creditors.

Azul, however, had been holding backstage conversations with creditors around an alternative plan, which would give it control of Latam. Azul’s proposal can gain strength, therefore, only if Latam’s is rejected by creditors.

For Azul, at this moment, the value of Latam in the plan presented is greater than it believes to be reasonable, especially in view of the continuous uncertainties in the sector, especially in the international long-distance markets.

Ally

Alliar’s controlling shareholders (AALR3) accepted the proposal made by MAM Asset Manegement, manager of businessman Nelson Tanure, for the acquisition of up to 62.6 million shares, for the amount of R$20.50 per share.

Alliar emphasizes that each shareholder may sell all or part of its shares.

One of Tanure businessman’s funds holds 27.87% of the company’s share capital.

Petrobras

Petrobras and Cade sign an agreement on the Abreu e Lima refinery (RNEST), as reported by the newspaper The globe. The refinery needs to be sold by the end of 2022.

The state-owned company should also start selling stake in Braskem (BRKM5) in the first quarter of 2022. The operation should be carried out via a share offering.

In addition, Petrobras announced the leasing of the Camaçari Thermoelectric Power Plant to Proquigel Química. The plant’s lease will be effective until August 2030.

Yduqs

Yduqs (YDUQ3) informed the payment of dividends in the amount of R$0.4696722587 per share, corresponding to R$141.74 million.

Payment will be made on December 7th to shareholders holding shares on the base date of April 28th.

Tim

On November 26, 2021, Telecom Italia, controller of Tim (TIMS3), announced that its Board of Directors has accepted the resignation of its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and general manager Luigi Gubitosi.

Pietro Labriola, CEO of Tim Brasil, was simultaneously appointed CEO of Telecom Italia.

2W Energy

2W Energia signed a contract with Vestas to supply wind turbines for the Kairós Wind Wind Farm, located in the municipalities of Icapuí (CE) and Tibau (RN).

The complex has an estimated investment of R$ 1.4 billion and foresees the creation of approximately 4 thousand jobs.

smartfit

Smartfit (SMFT3) called a general meeting to deliberate on the incorporation of SmartExp next Tuesday (30).

CCR

CCR (CCRO3) registered a 9.7% increase in traffic between November 19 and 25, 2021. The performance was driven by the increase in commercial flow (14.6%).

Year-to-date, total traffic increased by 14.6%. Passenger traffic rose 15.6% and commercial increased 13.9%.

To live

Viver’s Board of Directors approved the company’s capital increase to the amount of R$2.449 billion.

According to the note, this is equivalent to 142,902,713 Viver common shares.

heart

Copasa’s Board of Directors (CSMG3) recommended, for the approval of the Extraordinary General Meeting, the filing of a lawsuit against the Regulatory Agency for Water Supply and Sanitary Sewage Services of the State of Minas Gerais – ARSAE-MG.

The vote on the matter is scheduled for December 17th.

