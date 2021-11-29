Gabriel Pereira defended by Sylvinho; coach replaced Corinthians midfielder at halftime

Gabriel Pereira was the subject of coach Sylvinho’s press conference after Corinthians’ victory over Athletico-PR. The coach came to the defense of the young midfielder and didn’t like the question that cited the athlete’s drop in performance after the contract renewal.

“He’s a young athlete, with a lot of quality, don’t tie up situations like contract renewal, don’t do that. Young athletes fluctuate, I fluctuated and all young athletes fluctuate, it’s absolutely normal. He’s an athlete who has, I don’t know, ten, 12 , 15 matches with us. He’s a great player like the others I’ve talked about, Adson, Du Queiroz, we’re talking well, but they’re young athletes. If it were easy for the athlete to enter and be ready for a World Cup final. in his career, he’s a player who feels like any other. I’ve never seen that, I’m sorry and it bothers me. I work with him daily, I know his commitment, he’s a very important athlete for Corinthians. We’re happy with his performance, happy of having found it, as well as the others, I’ll say again Adson, Roni, Queiroz”, protested the commander

After another game as a starter, Gabriel Pereira played for just 45 minutes this Sunday. The 38 shirt left the team at half-time to make way for Willian. Despite this, Sylvinho once again said that the player’s irregularity is natural due to his age. The midfielder is only 20 years old.

“He’s a young man, he fluctuates, and that’s why he often ends up leaving the game. Some games don’t come out, not because of a technical situation or context, he leaves because of a tactical issue. We have other options, Willian, Gustavo, they are different players. Willian he’s readapting in Brazilian football, coming back from an injury process. He hasn’t signaled to play at the beginning, today, and Gabriel is a great player who’s been playing good games. I reiterate the defense, but he’s a very young athlete. I see him losing the ball, running, everything Corinthians fans like. He’s an athlete who gives himself and gives himself like the rest. I don’t think it’s fair to tie contract situations or others to a performance by such a young athlete. to take care of them and that’s what we’re doing,” added the coach.

At the end of October, Gabriel Pereira signed a new contract with Timão. After much speculation, the player extended his bond until December 31, 2024, with a fine of 100 million euros (about R$ 635 million).

