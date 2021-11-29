Galo wins the Flu and waits for the next few days to confirm the title

Atlético waits. How the fan has been waiting for 49 years. The wait has never been this long. And it can end on Tuesday (1st), or on Thursday (3), or even on another Sunday (6).

The reality is that now the hand of the clock is a friend. The certainty of achievement is based on the consistency of a team that reached the 15th victory at home. The victim at the time was Fluminense.

Hulk, again, made the joy of Massa, who was first startled by Manoel’s goal. But shirt seven warned that the fan’s countdown to the title is inversely proportional to their number of goals in the artillery.

As predicted, Fred was the favorite target of Athleticians. “Fred deadbeat” was the lightest cry the striker heard. The player lost action in court after moving to rival Cruzeiro, still in 2018 and will have to pay the club R$ 10 million.

But it was another former Cruzeiro that bothered the Atleticans the most. In free kick, Manoel rose more than the defense of alvinegra, who stopped in the bid, and headed alone to open the score.

Atlético tried to go up and got the tie in a few minutes. In a bid in the area with Diego Costa, the ball hits Marlon’s arm and the referee Marielson Alves Silva scores a penalty after consulting the VAR. And in the perfect collection by Hulk, all the same in Mineirão.

And the set ball returned to the victim. In free kick, Hulk (always him), charged and had a slight deviation in the barrier to deceive Marcos Felipe. Delirium in Mineirão. It was Givanildo’s 17th goal. Top scorer more than isolated from the Brazilian.

By an irony of fate, Galo could be two-time champion in the same stadium where he became champion in 1971. To be champion next Tuesday, Flamengo just doesn’t beat Ceará, at Maracanã.

Athletic 2 x 1 Fluminense

Reason: 36th round of the 2021 Brazilian Championship

Location: Mineirão stadium, in Belo Horizonte (MG)

Goals: Hulk (2) (A); Manoel (F)

Yellow cards: Nathan Silva, Allan, Alonso, Jair, Caleb (A); Samuel Xavier, Fred (F)

Public: 59,896

Income: BRL 7,145,226.00

Athletic

Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva, Alonso and Arana; Allan (Tchê Tchê), Jair and Zaracho; Hulk (Sasha), Diego Costa (Vargas) and Keno (Nacho). Technician: Cuca

Fluminense

Marcos Felipe; Samuel Xavier, Manoel, David Braz and Marlon; Wellington, André (Cazares) and Yago Felipe; Luiz Henrique (Matheus Martins), Fred (Bobadilla) and Caio Paulista. Technician: Mark

