Galvão Bueno’s wife declares to the narrator at the couple’s wedding: ‘Resistant’ · TV News

Galvão Bueno’s wife, Desirée Soares declared herself to the narrator this Sunday (28), when they complete 21 years of marriage and celebrate zircon weddings. “Zircon is very resistant and transparent, as is our relationship and our love”, declared the businesswoman on social networks.

In an Instagram post, Desirée shared a photo of her smiling on a beach beside her husband. “[Dia] 11/28/2000, the day we received the blessing of our union!”, she began, with an emoji with an arrowed heart.

“Twenty-one years! Zircon wedding. Zircon is very resistant and transparent, as is our relationship and our love. I love you, Galvão Bueno!”, completed the wife of Globo’s main narrator.

In the comments, fans and friends of the couple celebrated the date. “Beautiful! I remember every detail! What an honor to have been a part of this date!”, wrote Renata Chineze. “Congratulations, dear couple”, I wish Helo Magalhães Gama. “I remember right. God bless you!”, said Thelma Eliza Garcia Ferreira. “Darlings! Congratulations and more and more love!”, asked João Pedro Paes Leme.

Check out Desiree Soares’ Instagram post:

grandpa Galvão

Recently, the main name of Esporte da Globo appeared in response to a request from his younger grandchildren: “Grandpa Galvão” narrated a game of their video game. The video was posted on their social networks. Galvão was unable to refuse a special request from his grandchildren Octávio and André, five-year-old twins who are the children of Popó Bueno, his youngest heir.

The announcer took the opportunity to declare to the little ones: “When grandchildren ask, we even narrate video games! It’s great to be a grandfather!”. In the video, Galvão Bueno is beside the two, while André asks: “Say it, grandpa Galvão”. “It narrates what? Where’s the game?”, said the journalist. “It’s there, in the video game,” said the boy.