Garimpeiros say they will return to Rio Madeira after the Federal Police leave

BORBA (AM) – Burnt barges floating, diesel oil stains and columns of black smoke formed the landscape of the Madeira River yesterday, the day after the Federal Police began dismantling the concentration of garimpeiro barges in the municipality of Autazes (AM). The miners could be found with women and children on the banks of the river, on the way to Borba, a municipality 210 kilometers from Manaus where the majority took refuge.

The miners have moored around 100 ferries in the port of Borba and are waiting with apprehension for the Federal Police, which today must continue the hunt against the hundreds of mining vessels. Some talk of reacting, setting fire to transport boats and public buildings. But most are concerned only with trying to reduce the damage and fear the overt presence of the National Force and the Military Police of Amazonas.

Force and Military garrisons were sent in recent days to Autazes, Borba and the municipality of Olinda do Norte. Two Navy boats patrol the river. The measures aim to prevent a repeat of the fire at the local offices of Ibama and ICMBio, as happened in October 2017, in reaction to the work of environmental agencies against illegal mining.

The PF’s operation with the support of the Navy, which includes a helicopter-carrier and a boat capable of carrying ten police vehicles, had set fire to more than 100 ferries until yesterday. Dredged rafts were operated by up to eight people, and sometimes an entire family worked on them, usually hired by the owner of the vessel.

The crew abandoned the dredgers in small ports, in the jungle or even on a sand bank in the middle of the river. From there, they tried to return to their hometown by hitchhiking on another boat. To avoid reactions when they start to disable the equipment, the PF agents spray pepper gas, fire rubber bullets into the air and give the miners a few minutes to get off the raft, before throwing fuel to light the fire.

— We worked here in Madeira for three years. They never destroyed anything. That never happened – complained 26-year-old gold miner Luiz Henrique Ribeiro, who asked for a ride on boats passing by on the Madeira River to return to Novo Aripuanã (AM). “They can do it, but the mining won’t end.” There’s a lot of gold here.

In Rondônia, support

Like Ribeiro, most of the miners came from the region of Novo Aripuanã and Humaitá, on the border between Rondônia and Amazonas. On the Rondônia side, the economy is based on the extraction of gold and the garimpo has political support. In the last two years, the lack of work led this population to explore the river.

— There was nothing mining here. They started arriving in the last few months. They bring money – said riverside Ivan Medeiros, 68, who since he was born has lived in Vila Rosarinho, opposite the point on the Madeira River where the concentration of mining boats was formed.

Some miners sank the vessel before the arrival of the PF and Ibama boats. They also used to hide acorns of gold under the structure.

“When things calm down, we’ll come back and get it again,” said a prospector.