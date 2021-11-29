get to know behind the scenes of Globoplay’s series

Known for portraying the daily life of an NGO in defense of the environment, aruanas has gained many fans since it was released in streaming and shown on open TV. This is due both to the starring cast and the care that the plot takes to represent environmental activism. To reach a second year, the production faced many challenges, especially due to the new coronavirus pandemic, and this resulted in a lot of learning.

aruanas now takes place in a small fictional town in the southeast region and gains new characters. Among them, Mayor Enzo (Lazarus Ramos), and Theo (Daniel de Oliveira), the new investor and chairman of the board of the NGO. Also join the cast Lima Duarte and Joaquim de Almeida. They join the protagonists Taís Araújo (Veronica), Deborah Falabella (Natalie), Leandra Leal (Luiza), Camila Pitanga (Olga) and Thainá Duarte (Clear). O Omelet spoke with the main cast and series creators about working for the new episodes.

The first season was recorded in the heart of the Amazon, and showed some processes of the environmental struggle in the forest. In the new episodes, the series focuses on energy companies and their impact on society. “We had very positive feedback during the first season, as well as contact with many activists. They are all huge fans of the series. I think that we, in our place as an artist, are defending the cause with great propriety and we are happy to publicize it to an audience that might not be interested in it.”, says Deborah. Camila, who returns to the role of the villain Olga, completes: “The desire we have is to add to the NGOs, to the activists who are at the front and to the public, which sometimes has the ardor to defend the environment, but doesn’t know where to start. So, the desire is to bridge the gap. I think Aruanas lends itself to that”.

Just as the environmental debate impacts the audience, so does the cast. Thainá says that the series helped her to become aware of many issues and to be more attentive to the environmental debate. “There is no way not to mobilize, not to have an internal movement. I see changes taking place. Things that I wouldn’t have noticed before, today I take a stand. So, thanks to Aruanas, we got in touch with several NGOs and that changed my way of seeing the world a lot”, she says.

In addition to the routine problems that an audiovisual production faces, the second year of the series had to be recorded during the new coronavirus pandemic. The mobilization to follow the new health protocols impacted the entire team. The actresses had to face huge windows between one shoot and another, and it hit the show’s energy. Actress Leandra Leal confesses to being afraid to see her character without continuity in the scenes. “I walk in through a door before the end of the world and out [meses depois]. There is an emotional density that we were experiencing before this stoppage of the pandemic. All work reflects what we’re going through, so it was interesting. We went deeper into several things about the series”, it says.

For Taís Araújo, the experience was different. “This was already a familiar environment for me, unlike the girls who were still a little scared”, she says, who at the time recorded the soap opera Amor de Mãe. “I had the understanding that it was possible to do it this way [gravar na pandemia]”.

Right in the first episode, the audience faces two scenes that gave a lot of work to the production because of the pandemic, as director André Felipe Binder tells. “I lost a lot of sleep. In addition to the difficulty of having to work with a few extras, we had planned the stadium scene as a night scene and we knew 48 hours in advance that, due to protocols, it would have to be daytime”, says the director. “This may seem like a simple thing, but I almost threw myself up there with Luiza [Leandra Leal] I was so desperate”, jokes. The second laborious scene was with veteran Lima Duarte. Binder says recording her a big challenge. “Thank God we managed to organize so that he was already vaccinated when he went to set. But I think they’re very important scenes this season.”.

the two seasons of aruanas are available on the Globoplay and a third seems to be on its way. According to clues left during the press conference, the future third party would take the NGO back to the forest. Brazil is the fourth country that kills the most environmental activists in the world. have a series like aruanas, which spreads knowledge about the importance of protecting the environment to a large audience, is always welcome.

Omelette now has a channel on Telegram! Participate to receive and debate the main news of pop culture (t.me/omelete).