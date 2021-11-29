Giovinazzi reveals messages from Hamilton and Verstappen after F1 exit announcement

HAMILTON WITH MERCEDES ‘MEGA DIVA’: RED BULL STILL BREATHING IN F1 2021?

Antonio Giovinazzi is off the Formula 1 grid in 2022, but has received support from fellow grid members. Alfa Romeo chose not to renew with the services of the Italian driver to hire the Chinese Guanyu Zhou, who will partner the Finn Valtteri Bottas in the next championship. Antonio will head to Formula E, where he was signed by Dragon.

In an interview with Italian radio RAI, Giovinazzi revealed that he had received messages from the two candidates for the Formula 1 title in 2021: Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, as well as drivers such as Pierre Gasly and Sergio Pérez.

“So much [Lewis] Hamilton how much [Max] Verstappen sent me a nice message, and it’s something you appreciate because it shows they follow you. I raced with Max in 2015 in F3, so I already know him well, they are gestures that you appreciate, but not only his, also [Pierre] gasly, [Esteban] Ocon and [Sergio] Pérez”, commented the pilot.

In the 2021 season, Giovinazzi only scored 1 point with 10th place in the Monaco GP. It ranks 18th in the Drivers’ World, while Alfa Romeo is 9th in the Constructors’ World. The Italian has been in Formula 1 as the starting lineup for the team since 2019.

“Bad luck is unfortunately part of the sport, and I was hoping that sooner or later things would go my way, but we had no luck on my side. This season, we could have achieved so much more than what we’ve got, and that’s a shame because it’s a Worlds where we’ve all worked hard. We put in a lot of effort and it’s a shame we didn’t achieve what we expected, but it’s part of sport and life. We shouldn’t be angry about the past, but look to the future”, completed the pilot.

Giovinazzi returns to the Alfa Romeo cockpit at the Saudi Arabian GP, ​​which will take place on December 5th at the Jeddah urban circuit.

