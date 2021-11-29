Globo fires two legendary journalists and ends what little credibility was left at the network

In another chapter of its endless downfall, Rede Globo dismissed, without any explanation, two legends of Brazilian journalism.

One of those fired was Jose Hamilton Ribeiro, who many knew him from the articles on Globo Rural.

But José Hamilton’s performance is much earlier than that, as the only Brazilian correspondent in the Vietnam War, Hamilton lost part of his leg when he stepped on a mine in 1968 in that Southeast Asian country.

The second professional fired is Eduardo Faustini, ‘the secret reporter’ on the Sunday program FANTASTICO.

Faustini never had his face shown on video given the risks involved in his stories denouncing and personally recording corrupt politicians, drug dealers or militiamen – it was no exaggeration.

His colleague Tim Lopes did several stories about the crime in Rio’s hills, but he ended up being recognized by drug dealers who burned him alive in a pile of tires.

Journalism in Brazil is for the strong…

Globo continues to wither away.

