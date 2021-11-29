Globo gives up veterans and dismisses Renato Machado and Francisco José · TV News

Journalists Francisco José and Renato Machado left Globo this Monday (29). The change is due to the company’s new policy, which has renewed its staff and dismissed more experienced reporters. Machado and José had been working for more than 40 years and recently worked for the journalist Globo Repórter.

Globo’s Journalism Director, Ali Kamel sent an e-mail to say goodbye to his former colleagues. He praised the professionalism of both and said that the two still have work to be shown, mainly on Globo Repórter, in which they worked primarily. Francisco José had just returned from vacation.

They join names such as Alberto Gaspar, Ari Peixoto, José Hamilton Ribeiro, Eduardo Faustini, Isabela Assumpção and Linhares Júnior, who also came out in this recent movement of the network. The news shocked colleagues and touched admirers internally, especially in Recife, where Francisco José is considered a living legend.

Renato Machado’s career

Renato Machado is 78 years old and has been with Globo since 1982. Before that, he worked at the extinct Jornal do Brasil for 12 years. One of his first appearances was in a one-year coverage of the Falklands War, between the United Kingdom and Argentina, for Jornal da Globo.

In 1983, he was sent to the office in the British capital. From there, he produced special reports and set out to cover key moments, such as the terrorist attacks in Paris (1986) and the Chernobyl nuclear accident (1986).

Back in Brazil in 1995, Machado caused a revolution in the mornings. He became editor-in-chief and presenter of Bom Dia Brasil, a role he occupied between 1996 and 2010. It was in Machado’s hands that journalists became a factual and more relevant newspaper. Before, it was produced in Brasília, With him, it started to be made in Rio de Janeiro.

He left the daily news in 2011, when he started another season in London. It covered important events and followed the escalation of terror in Europe. He returned to Brazil again in 2016, where he produced special reports for Globo Repórter since then.

Francisco José: the voice of the Northeast

Francisco José is 77 years old, 46 of them dedicated to work at Globo. He is a journalism legend in the Northeast. He had been with the network since 1975 and was one of the first faces with an accent from outside the Rio-São Paulo axis to appear on Jornal Nacional. Over time, it gained more space on the national network and covered major events outside the region.

Among them are the Malvinas War, in 1982; four World Cups (Argentina 1978, Spain 1982, Mexico 1986 and United States 1994); and ECO-92, a climate conference held in Rio de Janeiro.

One of the most impactful episodes in Francisco José’s trajectory took place in Recife (PE), covering a bank robbery in 1987. A pregnant woman was being threatened with a gun to her head. The reporter offered to take her place as a hostage.

Since his beginning at Globo, Chico José, as he is affectionately called by colleagues, has been reporting for Globo Repórter. He started to dedicate himself more to the function in recent years. A diver, he turned his face away from reports about the beauties of Brazil.

Read the tribute email to Renato Machado:

“The first time I met Renato Machado in person was in Brasília, covering Collor’s impeachment, me on the Globo TV and he on TV. We were at Eliane Cantanhêde’s house with so many other journalists – and Renato delighting everyone with his humorous stories.

When I arrived at Globo in 2001, he was already the presenter and editor-in-chief of Bom Dia Brasil, a program whose new format he helped create, in 1996, with more conversation, more analysis. Immediate success, he began to guide the newsrooms on what lay ahead. During this period, we had close contact — especially during electoral coverage, when we were preparing the interviews that would be done with the candidates. Attentive, considerate, accurate.

Renato has an enviable experience in journalism: BBC in London for two years, Jornal do Brasil for 14, and, at Globo, since 1982 (with just a year off, when he worked for TV Manchete). Here, he was a special reporter, correspondent in London for two long periods and editor-in-chief and presenter of Bom Dia Brasil for 15 years. It covered everything: wars, terrorist attacks, revolutions, tragedies, political scandals, cultural events, interviews with great international personalities.

Few have achieved such success. Among the outstanding coverages in which he participated, I highlight the one on the Chernobyl nuclear accident, in 1986. His stand up, at the edge of a lake in Upsala, showed the quality of his text and the capacity to explain complex phenomena. I quote from memory, and apologize for the inaccuracy. But it went something like this: “Radioactivity is trapped in the still waters of the lake, contaminating everything, including this floor I walk on. And that’s exactly why I have to get out of here soon.” He turned on his back and left. A few words, a gesture, and the audience understood the scale of the tragedy.

Renato has been at Globo Repórter for five years. And it doesn’t surprise me that soon his first show was nominated for an Emmy in the “Current” category. He certainly lent the program his experience with international journalism, which began in his debut on the BBC in 1967. But he also lent his skills in handling national, cultural and behavioral issues. The camera likes him and the audience even more.

The courteous way he lets through in the video is the same way he treats colleagues and friends. A unique professional, a kind colleague and a dear friend.

He too, like Zé Hamilton Ribeiro and Chico José, of whom I have already spoken, arranged his departure with me. It was as soon as he got back from London. Long-term planning in stages. According to our agreement, it would come out in 2020, but we postponed it until the end of that year because of the pandemic.

Renato leaves a legacy of good journalism. It is an example of the excellent professional. On my behalf, on behalf of Globo and your colleagues, thank you very much.”

Read the email to Francisco José:

“Chico José, from Crato from Ceará, started working as a journalist in 1966 for Jornal do Commercio in Recife, even before the profession was regulated, as he likes to point out. In the newspaper, Chico covered two World Cups and caught Armando’s attention Nogueira, who invited him to be a reporter and presenter for Globo Esporte.The program would begin airing in the capital of Pernambuco.After opening in front of the cameras in 1975, he thought that TV was not for him.

Chico was wrong.

For 46 years, he has been making a brilliant career at Globo. Throughout his career, through Sport, Chico participated in four World Cups and two Olympics. In Journalism, he collects unforgettable stories: he was the first reporter from the Northeast to appear on JN, he dived live in Guanabara Bay during Rio-92 (an unprecedented and anthological feat), covered the Malvinas War (when he was even expelled by the military), followed dozens of presentations by Galo da Madrugada, showed Brazil the importance of the São João festivities, accompanied Pope John Paul II in Korea, revealed to the country the first images of the Bateau Mouche wreck, and reached the impressive mark of 103 editions of Globo Repórter… Yes, it’s not a typo: there are 103 programs with his reports, a feat. These are just a few of the many moments that Chico made his mark.

In fact, it was at Globo Repórter that he showed his adventurous side. Bungee jumping, diving with sharks, following jaguars in the Amazon, showing wildlife in South Africa and the treasures of the Caribbean, facing elephant seals in Patagonia and much more. He went to the North Pole and the South Pole. In 2013, Chico was an Emmy finalist with a Globo Reporter on the routine and rituals of the Enawenê-Nawê Indians in the Amazon.

But nothing represents Chico José more than his identification with the Northeast. He is passionate. For 10 years, it covered the drought and poverty that plagued the northeastern hinterland. In 2008, he toured six capitals to show São João live on Jornal Nacional. For 15 years, alongside Beatriz Castro, he presented and reported on the local environmental program Nordeste Viver e Preservar.

He received several awards, numerous honors and titles – among them that of Citizen of Pernambuco. Invited to be an international correspondent, I never wanted to. He usually says that he doesn’t change the Northeast for any other place in the world. But his curriculum includes reports from all continents. It has a unique way of reporting: engaging, captivating, it takes the viewer to where he is. With precise words, with scenes that mark.

I met him personally when I arrived at Globo, on a visit I made to Recife. After the office chores, I accepted his invitation to lunch. Walking through the streets, I could see how much he is loved, treated like family by the people of Pernambuco, pure affection, which he reciprocates. A conversation with him is never short and is always pleasurable. At one of our most recent meetings, we had a brief schedule, but when we said our goodbyes, it was already an hour later. We talked about the profession, journalistic work, life. Chico is a chest of good stories and a keen observer. Jo Mazarollo told me about it: “He loves to tell stories. The stories from the stories and the stories that come up while you’re reporting.” It is true.

Three years ago, we began to talk more closely about this movement that ends today. First, he left his daily life to dedicate himself to the projects he had on Globo Repórter. To our delight and audience satisfaction, you did what you planned. In October, he left for Atol das Rocas, the most favorable period to carry out the long-awaited report. The result, as always, surpassed all the best expectations. By putting the full stop to the text, by saying the last words of the program, he ended those 46 years of Globo with a golden key. The result will air on March 25 of next year. As planned.

I thank Chico José, Ceara from Crato, citizen of Pernambuco, journalist from Brazil, for all the legacy he leaves us and for everything he has done for our journalism. In my name, in the name of Globo and of your colleagues”.