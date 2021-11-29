Globo sets up strategy after tense meeting with businessman

One of the most talked about subjects last Friday (26) was the article that Gshow insisted on publishing point by point denying information about the controversial departure of Camila Queiroz from the cast of Verdades Secretas 2 and, consequently, from Globo.

Nobody understood anything, but the on the small screen found out that the previous afternoon (Thursday), Rick Tavares, Camila and Bruno Montaleone’s manager, another one who left the cast of Além da Ilusão in a surprising way and also left the station in tow, met with director Ricardo Waddington.

The two talked a lot behind closed doors and, apparently, it wasn’t a very productive chat. because the manager left Estúdios Globo spitting fire and didn’t even greet an acquaintance, who was at the entrance and called him for a quick conversation.

Even stranger was the exclusive interview that Waddington gave to Folha de S.Paulo on the same Friday. The director general of TV Globo said that he had never seen an actress make so many demands before in 39 years of marriage. “She wanted to change Angel’s outcome. Tony Ramos cannot do that, Fernanda Montenegro cannot do that,” he compared.

The report also learned that all this movement was a strategy by Globo to protect itself from a lawsuit by the actress in the future.

The controversial departure of Camila Queiroz

Globo announced the departure of Camila Queiroz from Verdades Secretas 2 on the 17th, claiming that she would have made “unacceptable demands” to extend the contract for work to complete the recordings.

The news fell like a bombshell to the audience and the soap opera’s cast alike. A significant part of the artists working on the work were shocked with the way the situation was handled and defended the actress privately, since open-ended it would not be possible, for fear of reprisal. On the other hand, one of the actress’s great allies behind the scenes, artistic director Amora Mautner was deeply disappointed with the protagonist.

According to the on the small screen, the atmosphere between Camila Queiroz and her castmates was very different from her relationship with the network. On the one hand, Globo did not buy the fact that she closed a contract with Netflix secretly shortly after changing – at the request of the actress herself – her type of relationship with the Rio channel, going from exclusive to contracted for work. On the other hand, Camila has always been loved in the soaps she worked on for relating well with everyone, both the protagonists, supporting actors and even extras.

After the actress left, Globo completed the work of Verdades Secretas 2 last week, using a double in place of Queiroz.