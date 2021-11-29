Globo’s actor contract model is totally vetoed on Netflix; know why· TV news

Over the last few decades, Globo’s model of contracts with actors from its “fixed cast” has become known: highly recognized professionals, renowned or highly committed by the broadcaster who are part of the workforce even when they are not working and are prohibited from act on other channels or platforms. This scheme has undergone modifications within the broadcaster itself and is completely unthinkable on Netflix — where many actors are migrating to.

At the streaming giant, all agreements with actors and presenters are by work. In other words, there is no cast reserved by the company; people are hired to do a specific job (a movie or a season, for example) and then they no longer have ties.

According to Elisabetta Zenatti, Vice President of Content at Netflix Brasil, this happens because the main focus of the platform is on works, creations, programs, and not on actors.

“We believe that [ter elenco fixo] this is not the way, we are very focused on project development, this is our main focus. We want to have a large number of developments and choose the best, most authentic stories to produce them. This can take a long time, and we invest, we wait until the story is good”, she defended at the Mais Brasil na Tela event, held on the 23rd.

“We believe that talent comes later. They want to have the best projects, the best stories. It’s no use holding a group of talents without having the stories, they would also get frustrated,” explained the executive.

Last year, several talents revealed in soap operas on Globo have exchanged the station for works by Netflix. Bruna Marquezine is one of the main actresses in the Maldives series; Sheron Menezzes and Thiago Martins star in the action film Carga Máxima; and Camila Queiroz left a fixed contract at Globo to present Marriage to Cegas Brasil — this before getting into a big disagreement with the network and being fired from Verdades Secretas 2.

For actors, this means more freedom to choose when and which projects they want to work on, in addition to the possibility of being paid in dollars.

Netflix, however, does not rule out having, at some point, a fixed cast of filmmakers, directors, authors and screenwriters. “Eventually, we can make long-term contracts with creators, yes. We want to focus on creation, and the talents will come with the best stories and creations”, concluded Elisabetta.