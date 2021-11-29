Google Cloud was used for cryptocurrency mining by hackers

Hacked accounts from Google Cloud were being used by cybercriminals to illicitly mine cryptocurrencies, taking advantage of the high processing power of the cloud service. Details of the malicious activity were released on Wednesday (24) by the Mountain View company.

According to the search giant, 86% of the 50 Google Cloud accounts compromised in a recent campaign were used by miners. In most cases, the program mining of bitcoins and other digital coins was downloaded in 22 seconds after the invasion of the profiles.

In addition, the platform’s high computing power has been used for other purposes by cybercriminals, as indicated by the company’s cybersecurity team. Attackers used the resources of 10% of accounts in identifying potential vulnerabilities in systems, while 8% of them were leveraged on different cyber attacks.

Google Cloud features have also been used in other activities by cybercriminals.Source: Shutterstock

To increase the security of the cloud storage service, a Google recommended that subscribers enable two-factor authentication and use other protection tools. Authenticating downloaded code with hashing and verifying that access credentials have been exposed in password leaks are other preventative measures.

More threats identified

The “Threat Horizons” report, released by big tech, provides details on other discoveries made by the company’s experts. One of them is the phishing attack of the group supported by the Russian government Fancy Bear/APT 28, held in September, which targeted 12,000 Gmail accounts.

The document also highlights the action of cyber criminals linked to North Korea, in which they pretended to be fake recruiters from the Samsung. Victims were directed to a malicious link, which led to a download of malware stored on the Google Drive.

In both cases, the attack attempts were blocked, according to Google.