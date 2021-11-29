Government of RJ announces advance salaries; November falls on Friday | Rio de Janeiro

Governor Cláudio Castro (PL) announced this Monday (29) the advance of wages to state servants.

November maturities will be deposited next friday (3) to 460 thousand active, inactive and pensioners, in a total of BRL 1.84 billion.

According to the government, this will be the 13th time that payment for servers is made in advance, before the 10th working day provided for in the official calendar.

The second installment of the 13th salary is scheduled for December 17, three days before the deadline. The last time the state government anticipated the Christmas bonus for all employees was in 2015.

The December salary, promised Castro, will be paid on the penultimate day of the month. “In other words, the state pays off all the leaves within the same year”, he highlighted.

“The state is currently carrying out a major administrative arrangement in terms of finances and debt,” said the governor.