Granja Faria launches signature and even restaurant to ‘sophisticate’ egg – Economy

One of the largest egg producers in Brazil, the Granja Faria wants to show that eggs can be a more sophisticated food. This occurs at a time when the product gains even more importance in the Brazilian dish, who saw the price of other proteins, such as meat and fish, soar with the inflation. It is no coincidence that the company expects to grow 53% this year, and, with an eye to the future, it is starting to expand other business fronts, through acquisitions, going through an egg subscription club and even opening a restaurant that has the egg as the protagonist, Eggy.

For now, the eggy it has only one unit, located in the neighborhood of Itaim Bibi, in São Paulo, and it has the most varied possible recipes with eggs. Among them are the more classic versions, such as omelettes, sandwiches and the scrambled version for breakfast, as well as other inventions, such as the egg in the pot and the toast with avocado and egg.

“We want to put the egg as the protagonist and also intend to understand consumption habits to create new recipes”, says Denilson Derigoni, president of Granja Faria. The company’s forecast is to have 30 stores in the next six years and, only later, to open for franchises. Today, the investment per unit is around R$ 1 million.

This business, however, still represents almost nothing within the company. Granja Faria must end 2021 with a revenue of BRL 1.2 billion, and one of the main growth paths in recent years has been the purchase of companies and farms. This has been happening in a series, especially since 2017, when the company decided to enter the consumer eggs sector, which handles more than R$ 20 billion.

The size of the investment in this area is evident in the company’s current revenue. Of the total, 60% comes from the sale of eggs for consumption and 30% from the fertile eggs area, which are sold to food companies such as BRF and JBS. The remaining 10% is divided between the industrial arm, which makes products such as albumin, which is dried egg white, and the e-commerce, which has a subscription-based egg club.

In total, the company sells 7.2 million eggs a day, which is 2.6 billion a year. For this, the company has 14 million birds, and the idea is to continue increasing production through acquisitions of other farms. But Derigoni is also eyeing the growth in the free-range chicken egg market, which still represent a negligible share in the market, but which are beginning to gain space on the shelves and in tastes, especially for the richest Brazilian.

Today, only 5% of Granja Faria’s sales are eggs from free-range hens. However, Derigoni believes that this percentage could reach 30% in the future, especially with subscription club demand. “Before, it was just a dream, but there is a growing demand, and it is becoming a reality”, he says.

Despite the growth in sales, Granja Faria has also suffered from the inflation. That’s because, while the price of egg rose about 30%, production costs increased around 200%, especially with the high grain, which are the basis for feeding chickens. “The year 2022 will be difficult. But we invested R$300 million last year and we are confident that we will continue to grow”, he says.