Grêmio embraces three wins against a 96% chance of falling and promises to play “for dignity” | Guild

The odds of Grêmio falling to the second division of the Brazilian Championship crossed the 96% barrier, according to accounts from the Infobola website, by mathematician Tristão Garcia, and from the Mathematics Department at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG).

Even though they are four points behind the first team outside the relegation zone with three rounds to go in Serie A, the board doesn’t want to throw in the towel – contrary to what the crowd already does. If he wins all the remaining games – São Paulo (home), Corinthians (away) and Atlético-MG (home) -, it is still possible that he will not fall.

However, it will depend on parallel results from at least two opponents who are also fighting the takedown. In the best scenario, Tricolor ends the competition with 45 points, which means a 12.7% chance of avoiding the third relegation in history.

– First, we have to win the three matches and then see what happens. The worst thing in the world is blowing up bridges. If you explode, you have no more path to tread. Everyone is very experienced at these times, we know how we have to behave. If there is one thing we have to do, it is to play for our dignity, the club, our soul, our immortality – highlighted president Romildo Bolzan Júnior after the defeat by Bahia, on Friday.

I believe that when there is life, there is life. I think the environment is not good from the point of view of calculations. We have a very difficult, extreme situation. — Romildo Bolzan Júnior, president of Grêmio

In a dejected tone, quite different from other more fervent moments in which he demonstrated total confidence in the team’s permanence in the elite, the soccer runner-up Denis Abrahão follows the president’s line. As long as the math allows, he prefers to believe.

– Very sad, upset. But I didn’t throw in the towel. There are three games, we’ll play as Grêmio’s greatness requires, honoring our shirt, giving us and believing in the possibility of a classification to escape Serie B. It became more difficult, but mathematically I understand it is possible – said the manager.

President admits blemish on resume

President since 2015 and champion of the Copa do Brasil, Libertadores and Recopa Sudamericana, Bolzan recognizes that he will be marked if the imminent relegation to Serie B is confirmed.

Elected in 2014, since then he has gone through two reelections. In addition, a statutory change was approved to have the possibility of directing the club in a third term, the current one.

With Romildo in charge, Grêmio restructured itself financially and won titles. However, according to him, what will mark his passage through the main position will be relegation, if he occurs.

– What will remain in this seven-year trajectory, if we fall, will unfortunately be that. We were champions of the Copa do Brasil, Libertadores, Recopa, four Campeonato Gauchos, world vice. All this level of achievements that the club had, a good governance situation, falls apart. I kill on the chest and do everything next year to remove this situation, if by chance we fall – he emphasized.