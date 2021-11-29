Grêmio escapes relegation chance against São Paulo

If it was a game of volleyball or tennis, we could say that Grêmio escaped the first match point. The tricolor Gaucho has no chance of relegation in the game on Thursday (2), against São Paulo. The risk went into space after the weekend matches.

Athletico-PR would have to have scored against Corinthians for this possibility to continue to exist. However, they were defeated after a controversial penalty was awarded in the second half, so Immortal can still pass the Paraná team, even if they lose to São Paulo.

It’s a relief for Grêmio at the moment, as the team needs to win all the remaining games. In addition to the Morumbi team, he will visit Corinthians and end the competition against Atlético-MG. In order not to fall, the tricolor must pass two teams.

Cuiabá, Athletico-PR, Atlético-GO, Juventude and Bahia are still accessible. It would be possible to pass all these teams and still go to the Copa Sudamericana. But, in the realistic scenario, just running away from the second division would be a great thing for the tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul.

Grêmio has a game more than their direct rivals in the fight against Serie B, in addition to having fewer points than them. In other words, there are two disadvantages that hinder the club’s plans too much.

Mathematicians are unanimous in saying that there is more than a 96% risk of falling into the second division. Anyway, the team needs to win the three games that are left and still dry up the rivals, so that at least two of them don’t score more than 46 points.

Image: Lucas Uebel / Grêmio FBPA