Group of bus drivers disagrees with union and declares strike in Contagem – Rádio Itatiaia

A group of public transport drivers from Contagem, a metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte, decided, at a meeting this Sunday (28), to start a strike at 0:00 am this Monday. They ask for salary improvements.

The meeting of professionals took place after disagreement with the union. The entity accepted a proposal from the bosses for a 9% readjustment in the salary and meal vouchers of the drivers, who do not agree. They claim they have been without adjustment for three years and want a 15% increase.

The reporter got in touch with the union, which rules out participating in the strike. The organization also claims that the agreement with the bosses has already been closed.

Read TransCon’s full positioning

“TransCon informs that on the 25th, the Contagem Road Transport Workers Union – SINTETCON met with the employers’ union, the Metropolitan Passenger Transport Companies Union – SINTRAM, resulting in a wage adjustment agreement between the parties .

There is, therefore, no evidence of strike, given the agreement signed between the parties.

More information can be obtained from the employers’ unions or the category.”