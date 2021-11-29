GTA 6: Fans found new game track in GTA Trilogy

New GTA 6 tracks appeared in a simple cloud

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition has just been released and now the most determined fans are looking for GTA 6 tracks in the Rockstar Games remaster. As the Viciados portal points out, an image of a cloud in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition is catching the community’s attention. As the company is known for leaving small teasers of future games in easter eggs and updates, Rockstar Games fans were quick to find some hints of GTA 6 in the GTA Trilogy.

This screenshot is at Lil ‘Probe’Inn in GTA San Andreas, featuring some UFO photos and a new screenshot showing a never-before-seen location in a Rockstar Games game. After some fan polls, the community came to an agreement that this house looked a lot like the ones we found in Florida outside Miami. Now a fan, found in that same image, a VI, 6 in Roman numerals, in the clouds that are present in the image.

Recently, rockstar’s CEO revealed that this delay to launch GTA 6 is intended to engage all audiences who admire the game and even compared the game with the James Bond movies. “It’s about being willing to rest a title so you get the feeling that ‘wow, this is a rare event.”

“I’m going to see a Bond movie because there isn’t another in two months. I’m going to see all the Bond movies and if they’re bad I’m going to be really upset.” As Zelnick can think of it that way, all fans of the Rockstar franchise can too, but that’s not how it is.

Tired of waiting for the new Grand The Auto franchise, admirers are already showing impatience for the launch of the title. GTA 5, the previous title, was released in 2013 which has undoubtedly been a success for many, many years, but players are no longer excited to play the same missions since it was released.

Fans have already hacked into the television show and an alleged plot to try to break into Rockstar’s office to find out how the game is going has also been discovered. Still no release date and unofficial, Grand The Auto is expected to be released for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X and Windows PC.

Check out the image that fans found below: