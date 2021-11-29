GTA Trilogy gains a neat look thanks to mod

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition arrived in stores full of bugs and with a poor look. The situation was so bad that Rockstar Games had to publicly apologize, promising to still make improvements and fixes to patches to be released in the future. Recently, an update was released that fixed around 50 issues such as bugs and glitches.

But while the developer doesn’t fix all the problems of the remastered trilogy of GTA, PC gamers have had to resort to mods to make the gaming experience more enjoyable. Now, modder Nigeez has come to the rescue of the community, working on the “GTA SA Project Texture Overhaul”, a modification that makes the game look much better.

Although it aims to improve the graphics of GTA Trilogy, the project, in fact, will only replace the most commonly used textures in the game, such as the tracks, for example. With the modification, the asphalt of the streets now has a texture with a resolution of up to 4k.

Modification replaces original textures with ones of higher quality and resolutionSource: Nexus Mods/Reproduction

Visual quality of the mod for the remastered GTA trilogy impressesSource: Nexus Mods/Reproduction

The idea is to exchange the main texture files of the trilogy for others with higher resolution and visual quality, prioritizing those that will be shown the most or will have more prominence on the game screen.

At the moment, the modification has 85 new textures that already give a much superior look than the original, replacing files seen in San Fierro and San Andreas. Nigeez promises to improve the mod even further, saying he “has a lot of work” ahead of him, with the project still in production.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition has versions for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.