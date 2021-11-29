Guatemalan hides in a plane landing gear that went to Miami and survives; videos

MIAMI — A 26-year-old Guatemalan managed to sneak into the United States by hiding on the landing gear of an American Airlines plane that left his country’s capital on Saturday for Miami, Florida. After being discovered, the man was turned over to US Immigration officials and proceeded to a hospital.

The duration of a flight between Miami and Guatemala City, from where the plane departed, is 2h30.

The information was confirmed by the Department of Customs and Border Protection (CBP). A video posted by an Instagram profile shows the man on the runway at Miami International Airport after Flight 1182.

See the videos below:

“CBP officials at Miami International Airport apprehended a 26-year-old man who appears to have tried to avoid detection by hiding in the landing gear of an aircraft arriving from Guatemala on Saturday morning. The man received medical attention and was taken away. to a hospital. The incident remains to be investigated, “says a note released by CBP.

American Airlines, meanwhile, said in a note that the flight from Guatemala City arrived in Miami shortly after 10 am and was received by security forces due to a security problem.

Immigration attorney Angel Leal told a Miami television channel that the Guatemalan would be detained by the CBP and would face a deportation order.

According to the US government’s Department of Aviation Administration, 129 cases of people trying to enter the country by hiding in landing gear have been recorded since 1947. Of those people, only 29 arrived at the destination alive.