Gui Araujo calls Duda Reis ungrateful and praises Anitta

by

The last one eliminated from “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) participated in the program “Hora do Faro” and, as expected, spoke of his old relationships with famous people like Anitta and Duda Reis.

Rodrigo Faro asked: “Do you think these girls, for everything they said out here in response to what you said inside, were ungrateful?” and the ex-MTV replied, “No they don’t. Maybe one or the other.”

Lucas Selfie asked who Araujo was referring to, but the pawn changed the subject: “I don’t know what happened out here, right? I know a few things I was told here… but I have enormous gratitude for Anitta, for what people lived. I really admire her and her work, nothing has changed how I feel”.

Selfie insisted on knowing who the ungrateful girlfriend was and the ex-Farm 13 snapped: “From what I’ve heard about what’s going on out here, I think my last relationship, with Duda, she was ungrateful to everything that happened and to what she’s hearing here and close to what has been said”

‘A Fazenda 13’: The pedestrians who were eliminated or left the rural reality

A Fazenda 2021: Gui Araujo on the night of the tenth elimination - Reproduction/PlayPlus

1 / 12

Gui Araujo: 10th eliminated

The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo on the night of the tenth elimination

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 20020: Medrado is the first to leave the headquarters, asking to leave - Reproduction/Playplus

two / 12

Medrado: 1st withdrawal

The Farm 20020: Medrado is the first to leave headquarters, asking to leave

Play/Playplus

The Farm 20020: Liziane was the first to be eliminated from the program - Reproduction/Playplus

3 / 12

Liziane: 1st eliminated

The Farm 20020: Liziane was the first to be eliminated from the program

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 20020: Nego do Borel was expelled from the competition - Reproduction/Playplus

4 / 12

Nego do Borel: 1st expelled

A Fazenda 20020: Nego do Borel was expelled from the competition

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Mussunzinho makes a speech before the result of the second farm - Reproduction/PlayPlus

5 / 12

Mussunzinho: 2nd eliminated

A Fazenda 2021: Mussunzinho makes a speech before the result of the second farm

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Erika Schneider in the formation of the third farm - Reproduction/PlayPlus

6 / 12

Erika Schneider: 3rd out

The Farm 2021: Erika Schneider in the formation of the third farm

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Victor Pecoraro on the night of the fourth elimination - Reproduction/PlayPlus

7 / 12

Victor Pecoraro: 4th eliminated

The Farm 2021: Victor Pecoraro on the night of the fourth elimination

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino during elimination from the farm - Reproduction/Playplus

8 / 12

Lary Bottino: 5th out

The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino during elimination from the fifth farm

Play/Playplus

Fazenda 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco is the sixth eliminated from the game - Reproduction/Playplus

9 / 12

Tati: 6th out

The Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco is the sixth eliminated from the game

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Erasmo Viana in the seventh edition of the farm - Reproduction/Playplus

10 / 12

Erasmo Viana: 7th eliminated

The Farm 2021: Erasmo Viana in the seventh crop of the edition

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Tiago Piquilo on the night of the eighth elimination - Reproduction/PlayPlus

11 / 12

Tiago Piquilo: 8th eliminated

The Farm 2021: Tiago Piquilo on the night of the eighth elimination

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Valentina Francavilla in the ninth farm - Reproduction/Playplus

12 / 12

Valentina: 9th eliminated

The Farm 2021: Valentina Francavilla on the ninth farm

Play/Playplus

